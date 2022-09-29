Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip," according to our partners at On Milwaukee .

The Mana Mobile truck is traveling across the United States offering some of The Rock's "cheat meals" to promote Teremana Tequila, The Rock's tequila brand.

Mana Mobile is inspired by The Rock's famous quote "Mana. Gratitude. Tequila."

The truck will be at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St., for free brioche french toast and tacos between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can track where the Mana Mobile truck is on the Teremana website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip