BET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ And Cypher Lineup

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

BET has revealed that the final installment of DJ Cassidy ’s Pass The Mic will air following the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards . Since it was established, the special has produced 10 episodes, featuring 220 icons, who have performed 166 hits.

“When I created ‘Pass The Mic’ in July 2020 I sought to celebrate our everyday heroes by uniting my musical heroes in the greatest singalong of all time,” expressed DJ Cassidy in a statement. “Millions of people around the globe have now united around the most iconic artists and songs of all time to pass the mic in unison. I am so honored to be celebrating my Hip Hop heroes in this final edition of the series.”

Going out with a lineup of Hip-Hop veterans , DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic will feature twenty rap stars representing generations of music from New York to Los Angeles, including Busta Rhymes , Ghostface Killah , Ice Cube , Jadakiss , Method Man , Redman, Raekwon, Remy Ma, RZA, Styles P, Swizz Beatz, Too $hort, Xzibit, Warren G, and more.

Additionally, the traditional cypher set to air on television will feature the talents of Baby Tate , Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Sauce Walka, and Topaz Jones. A digital cypher will showcase the skills of Armani Caesar , Kentheman, Nana, Navelle Hice, OT The Real, Yung Pooda.

BET is also  expanding its digital programming leading up to, during, and after the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the premiere of Rate The Bars season 6, and the debut of two new originals, A Series of Firsts and Finish This .

Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards air on Oct. 4. at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the show will be hosted by Fat Joe while Trina will be honored with this year’s I Am Hip-Hop Award. The show will include performances from French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and more.

