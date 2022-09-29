BB gun found in locker of student at Kenmore West High School

A student at Kenmore West High School is facing criminal charges after a BB gun was found in his locker this morning.

According to the district, administrators learned during the start of school that a student had a weapon in his possession. The student in question was located a short time later and admitted to the school resource officer that he had a gun. The weapon was found after a search of his locker.

The district says the student was "immediately isolated and detained" and Town of Tonawanda Police were notified.

In addition to criminal charges because he is under the age of 16, the student is also facing disciplinary action for violating the district code of conduct.

The Ken-Ton district says any safety concerns can be shared anonymously through the Safe School Helpline by calling 800-4-1-VOICE extension 359, or texting 614-426-0240.

