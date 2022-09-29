ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke holds "Vote 'Em Out" Rally in Austin

Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday in Austin with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as a part of O'Rourke's "Vote 'Em Out" campaign. Nelson showed his support for the Democratic candidate and performed at the rally. Austinite and multi-Grammy award winner Nelson brought in a huge crowd to the...
CBS Austin

Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election

As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
CBS Austin

Texans urged to get flu shot, more community spread expected this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Flu activity is creeping up across the state and Central Texas is no different. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms cases of Influenza A are circulating in Travis and Williamson Counties. In 2013, Central Texan Jim Reaves almost lost his life to an H1N1...
