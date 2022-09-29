Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
CBS Austin
Beto O'Rourke holds "Vote 'Em Out" Rally in Austin
Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday in Austin with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as a part of O'Rourke's "Vote 'Em Out" campaign. Nelson showed his support for the Democratic candidate and performed at the rally. Austinite and multi-Grammy award winner Nelson brought in a huge crowd to the...
CBS Austin
Texas Secretary of State offers important tips ahead of the upcoming elections
It's almost time to cast your ballots and from ID requirements to early voting, we've got the facts before you head to the polls. Texas Secretary of State, John Scott, joined us with what Texas voters need to know ahead of the November 8th general election. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Energy expert says Gov. Abbott's claim of low energy prices in Texas is false
AUSTIN, Texas — Electricity prices are on the rise, and energy experts are clearing up a statement Governor Greg Abbott made at the Texas Governor Debate on Friday. The governor claimed the state has one of the lowest electricity prices in the country, but experts say that's not true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election
As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
CBS Austin
Texans urged to get flu shot, more community spread expected this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Flu activity is creeping up across the state and Central Texas is no different. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms cases of Influenza A are circulating in Travis and Williamson Counties. In 2013, Central Texan Jim Reaves almost lost his life to an H1N1...
CBS Austin
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
CBS Austin
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is continuing to show support to the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their...
Comments / 0