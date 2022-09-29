Read full article on original website
Man turns himself in after shooting on Lyons Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man turned himself in after a man was shot at Lyons Street. Tracy Kelly, 60, turned himself in after he was wanted by police for a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 28. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lyons Street for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined […]
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
WEAR
Sheriff: 36-year-old man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in Escambia County after shooting at deputies, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The officer-involved shooting took place at a home in the 100-block of Payne Road. Escambia County deputies were called to the home around 4:10 a.m. Sheriff Simmons...
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
15-time convicted felon charged with trafficking fentanyl: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After attempting to throw fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs and guns out of their car window, two Pensacola men were arrested for trafficking drugs on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Alexander Hicks, 34, who has a previous record of 15 felonies, was charged with drug trafficking, possession […]
Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
Convicted felon sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2020 gas station shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a convicted felon to life without the possibility of parole in connection to a 2020 shooting at a gas station on Spring Hill Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury convicted Reginald Blevins on all counts of first-degree robbery […]
WPMI
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
2 arrested for allegedly carjacking, leading police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people after they allegedly stole a car and led officers on a chase on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to a release from the MPD. Breshaud Bailey-Poellnitz, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. Poellnitz was arrested for robbery, […]
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
Cremains of 13 people found inside auctioned storage unit in south Alabama
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Mother’s Finest shooting suspect now facing attempted murder charge: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges. Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according […]
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
