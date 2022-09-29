Read full article on original website
CENTRA buses will not run Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Buses with the Central West Virginia Transit Authority will not run Monday due to staff training. Drivers and staff of CENTRA Bus will participate in mandatory safety training sessions that day, according to a release from CENTRA.
Preston, West Virginia couple sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison for heinous 2019 murder
KINGWOOD — Despite their claims of regret and blaming one another, the murderers of Philip “Bucky” Barlow were each sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison Wednesday. Barlow, 61, of Tunnelton, was only weeks from retiring from his job as a truck driver when he was attacked by his neighbors, Robert J. Quinn, 45, and Laura Lynn Martin, 38, as he left home for work late the night of May 28, 2019.
Morgantown (West Virginia) offers free leaf removal and pickup service
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting Nov. 1, the City of Morgantown’s Public Works Department will begin offering its annual leaf removal and pickup service to residents within city limits. If a resident’s street becomes littered with fallen leaves, he or she may call the Public Works Department...
11-year-old from Clarksburg, West Virginia, receives celebrity experience from Make-A-Wish
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven-year-old Clarksburg resident Jaelyn recently received the total VIP package on her recent trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Her wish was granted Sept. 19-23, where she received the ultimate red-carpet experience.
HOPE, Inc. aims to shine light on abuse during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout October, HOPE, Inc. has several community outreach events planned to shine a light on abuse as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials want to emphasize that domestic violence and abuse take many forms. HOPE, a nonprofit that specializes in supporting victims of...
Julie Ann Faulkiner Evans
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Julie Ann Faulkiner Evans, 53, of Shinnston, WV, passed away on S…
Clarksburg, West Virginia, set to fly into fall for October edition of First Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s First Friday will be returning this week for October’s edition of the community event. This month’s theme will be “Flying Into Fall,” with activities celebrating aviation and the arrival of autumn.
Juanita Nellie Owens
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Nellie Owens, 80, of Shinnston, passed away on October …
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
Fairmont City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure. The premium pay ordinance will give...
Wayne Tanner
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wayne Tanner, 81, of Shinnston, passed away at his residence on September 21, 2022. He was born August 27, 1941, to the late Otmer William Tanner and Emma (Fury) Tanner.
Mon Health CEO updates Monongalia (West Virginia) commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Not everyone meets the basic requirements for a job, but the Pathways to Success program is helping those people reenter the workforce. The program is a partnership with Mon Health System and the Ruby Hazel McQuain Charitable Trust and one subject discussed by David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, at Wednesday’s regular Monongalia County Commission meeting.
West Virginia developing Daniels’ successor
Certainly, quarterback J.T. Daniels has been most everything West Virginia hoped he’d be when he transferred from Georgia to WVU last spring. He’s averaging 239 passing yards a game with a better than 3:1 TD:INT ratio through the first third of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt junior from Irvine, California, is in the top five in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and he also stands in the top three the league in completions and attempts (86 of 133).
Bridgeport earns valuable sectional wins over Buckhannon-Upshur
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked up two-goal wins against sectional foe Buckhannon-Upshur at Wayne Jamison Field on Tuesday night. The Tribe boys opened the night with a 2-0 shutout of the Bucs.
William 'Bill' Earl Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Earl Baker, 88 of West Milford, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1933, in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Thomas Earl and Florence Lucelia Cross Baker.
Lincoln reflects on season following 2nd round of state tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — As Lincoln golf coach Andy Sorine looks back on the season, he wants the Cougars to remember more than their seventh-place finish at the WVSSAC High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort. Or the dry, slick, unforgiving greens among other challenges on the...
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
Wahama earns third, Point Pleasant sixth in state tournament (not done yet, do not publish)
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) - Swinging and putting among the best the state has to offer. The Point Pleasant and Wahama golf teams competed in the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Buckhannon Community Theatre to perform 'Clue: On Stage'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is set to perform “Clue: On Stage” at the Colonial Arts Center throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Shows will be Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 9 at 2...
A 'win-win' for health care
We all know the need for quality nurses remains an issue for health care providers, so the collaborative effort by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and the West Virginia University School of Nursing to establish a new fast-track program is one of tremendous merit. WVU Medicine UHC was wise to...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
