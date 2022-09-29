Certainly, quarterback J.T. Daniels has been most everything West Virginia hoped he’d be when he transferred from Georgia to WVU last spring. He’s averaging 239 passing yards a game with a better than 3:1 TD:INT ratio through the first third of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt junior from Irvine, California, is in the top five in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and he also stands in the top three the league in completions and attempts (86 of 133).

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO