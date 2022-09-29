ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

CENTRA buses will not run Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Buses with the Central West Virginia Transit Authority will not run Monday due to staff training. Drivers and staff of CENTRA Bus will participate in mandatory safety training sessions that day, according to a release from CENTRA.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston, West Virginia couple sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison for heinous 2019 murder

KINGWOOD — Despite their claims of regret and blaming one another, the murderers of Philip “Bucky” Barlow were each sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison Wednesday. Barlow, 61, of Tunnelton, was only weeks from retiring from his job as a truck driver when he was attacked by his neighbors, Robert J. Quinn, 45, and Laura Lynn Martin, 38, as he left home for work late the night of May 28, 2019.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) offers free leaf removal and pickup service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting Nov. 1, the City of Morgantown’s Public Works Department will begin offering its annual leaf removal and pickup service to residents within city limits. If a resident’s street becomes littered with fallen leaves, he or she may call the Public Works Department...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Juanita Nellie Owens

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Nellie Owens, 80, of Shinnston, passed away on October …
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

Fairmont City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure. The premium pay ordinance will give...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Wayne Tanner

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wayne Tanner, 81, of Shinnston, passed away at his residence on September 21, 2022. He was born August 27, 1941, to the late Otmer William Tanner and Emma (Fury) Tanner.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Mon Health CEO updates Monongalia (West Virginia) commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Not everyone meets the basic requirements for a job, but the Pathways to Success program is helping those people reenter the workforce. The program is a partnership with Mon Health System and the Ruby Hazel McQuain Charitable Trust and one subject discussed by David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, at Wednesday’s regular Monongalia County Commission meeting.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia developing Daniels’ successor

Certainly, quarterback J.T. Daniels has been most everything West Virginia hoped he’d be when he transferred from Georgia to WVU last spring. He’s averaging 239 passing yards a game with a better than 3:1 TD:INT ratio through the first third of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt junior from Irvine, California, is in the top five in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and he also stands in the top three the league in completions and attempts (86 of 133).
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNews

William 'Bill' Earl Baker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Earl Baker, 88 of West Milford, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1933, in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Thomas Earl and Florence Lucelia Cross Baker.
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Lincoln reflects on season following 2nd round of state tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — As Lincoln golf coach Andy Sorine looks back on the season, he wants the Cougars to remember more than their seventh-place finish at the WVSSAC High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort. Or the dry, slick, unforgiving greens among other challenges on the...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Eagles down Grafton in straight sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Community Theatre to perform 'Clue: On Stage'

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is set to perform “Clue: On Stage” at the Colonial Arts Center throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Shows will be Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 9 at 2...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

A 'win-win' for health care

We all know the need for quality nurses remains an issue for health care providers, so the collaborative effort by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and the West Virginia University School of Nursing to establish a new fast-track program is one of tremendous merit. WVU Medicine UHC was wise to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV

