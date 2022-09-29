Read full article on original website
Related
Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday. James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia
About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing
CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association concerned about surveillance system
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association sent a letter of concern about the FUSUS Real-time Crime Center proposal Monday, ahead of the Columbia city Council's discussion that night. The post Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association concerned about surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 32nd Street and South Park Avenue for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was also in possession of marijuana. Trace Daniel Dunham, 20, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail. There, Dunham was booked and released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Police Chief Wilde appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
While activists and citizens in some communities nationwide have called for defunding the police, Jefferson City residents approved a quarter-cent public safety sales tax for public safety in November 2021. New Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” he’s grateful that 70 percent of voters approved the public safety tax. He tells listeners his greatest challenge is to re-sell the profession. The Jefferson City Police Department is currently 10 to 11 officers short, and he’s trying to fill those positions. Chief Wilde joined us live in-studio:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
Comments / 0