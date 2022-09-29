New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO