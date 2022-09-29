Woman accused of stealing $500 worth of products from Hilliard store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd.
According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag and shopped for women’s merchandise, filling the bag and carrying items in her hands. As she was about to make her purchase, she left the store without paying while carrying an additional bag over her right shoulder. She got into a parked car in front of the store and left with two unidentified men.Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Detective Hackett at 614-645-4254 or email PHackett@columbuspolice.org.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 1