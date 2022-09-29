ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Woman accused of stealing $500 worth of products from Hilliard store

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd.

According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag and shopped for women’s merchandise, filling the bag and carrying items in her hands. As she was about to make her purchase, she left the store without paying while carrying an additional bag over her right shoulder. She got into a parked car in front of the store and left with two unidentified men.

Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9uAI_0iFM8ZS600
Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Detective Hackett at 614-645-4254 or email PHackett@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 arrested in Blacklick shooting

BLACKLICK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Blacklick Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Preswicke Mill near east Broad Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
BLACKLICK, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hilliard, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Hilliard, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

One shot outside Grove City Meijer

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. https://nbc4i.co/3rpPqFB. Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy