Kanawha County, WV

Man arrested in connection to excavator fire

By Jessica Patterson, Amanda Barren
 5 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody.

He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar for reports of an excavator that was on fire.

KCSO said at the time they were considering the fire an arson.

    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)
    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)
    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)
    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)
    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)
    (Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)

Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. He is expected to be arraigned later in the day.

