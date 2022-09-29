Representin’ Again! Fans coming from all 50 States & 22 Countries for Epic Talladega Superspeedway Weekend for NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader!

Read full article on original website
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Look to Get Fresh & Go Fast With QuickChek at the Charlotte ROVAL
Petty GMS is proud to partner with QuickChek to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" along with NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Always known for their quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership will bring a whole new meaning to "Fresh to Go". The Whitehouse Station, NJ chain was named the National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its overall food quality has been named best in America in numerous national consumer surveys.
NCS: Late race caution and a push from Erik Jones, Chase Elliott wins Yellawood 500 at Talladega
The opening stage of the Yellawood 500 was a matter of a high-speed chess game being played at nearly 200 mph with Almirola, Chastain, Hamlin and others trading the top spot. But it wouldn’t be without its own set of chaos when an eight-car wreck going into turn one would break out when Stenhouse got a bad push on Burton to collect several other drivers including Gibbs which would also end his day.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Playoff Elimination Races Set for Charlotte This Weekend
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will have their respective playoff fields cut from 12 to 8 after this weekend’s doubleheader on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Ford has four drivers vying for the seven remaining spots in Cup while Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst look to advance in NXS.
Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream, ROVAL™ Rumble Beer Rev Up Refreshments at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
NASCAR’s most anticipated event of the Playoffs, the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Fans will witness history as NASCAR’s best compete for the trophy and a spot in the NASCAR Playoff’s Round of 8. In addition to unpredictable racing on the track, no race weekend would be complete without feasting on uniquely custom treats that are only available at America’s Home for Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway will premiere two brand-new culinary creations – Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream and ROVAL™ Rumble Beer – throughout the Bank of America ROVAL 400™ weekend.
James Davison / No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. DAVISON TO DRIVE FOR JGR: James Davison will pilot the No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). This will be Davison’s second start at the ROVAL after running the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race there in 2020. Davison has three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for JGR. He ran Mid-Ohio in 2017 and Road America in both 2017 and 2018 with the team.
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is geared up to face the last road course circuit race of the season this upcoming weekend, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course holding the position as the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race. Chevrolet has a history of success in making left- and right-hand turns in NASCAR’s premier series, with the manufacturer riding the momentum of victories in 15 of the last 16 NCS road course races, including a streak of the last 11 in a row. The Bowtie brand’s strength on road course circuits is proven across the Chevrolet field, with six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s recent streak of road course dominance.
Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of “Live & Unleashed With The Dingo”
Heading into the second show of the second season of “Live & Unleashed with the Dingo,” the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR. This episode of “Live & Unleashed,” titled “Let’s Go Racing,” is set to feature some of the most...
Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet. "This is Talladega! As much as I do not like superspeedway racing, I love winning in front of this awesome crowd! We’ve been so close to winning one, and I feel like I keep giving them away. All credit goes to my teammates, Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric). When you have teammates like that, you understand wherever you go, they’ll go together with you."
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Talladega Recap: The FedEx team posted a fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting third, Hamlin led 20 laps...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 32 – 109 laps / 252.9 miles. Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.32-mile roval) – Concord, N.C. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race. (7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez's bid to advance to the next round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and ultimately win a championship will come down to 109 laps on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. The Roval marks the third and final race in the Round...
Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives
Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
Josh Williams Returns at Roval
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) is pleased to announce that full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, and his primary sponsor, Alloy Employer Services, will return to drive for LFM at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sun. Oct. 9, 2022. The Cup Series Roval 400 will mark Williams’ third race behind the...
RaceDayNFT.com Offers Fan Upgrades for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Charlotte Motor Speedway NFT fans a chance to upgrade their NASCAR Playoff Weekend experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool. Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT...
JD Motorsports Welcomes The Pink Stuff to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
A new JD Motorsports partner is ready to help paint the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway pink. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their new partnership with The Pink Stuff, the world's most versatile cleaner which works great on almost any kind of dirty, grimy surface - without any stains or residue.
Chris Buescher | ROVAL Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL. Buescher makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he’s coming off a P3 finish last fall. In that race Buescher ran top-10 for all of the final stage and picked off five positions in the closing 20 laps to record his now third top-five on a road course.
Late Speeding Penalty Spoils Keselowski’s Hopes at Talladega
A late speeding penalty was too much to overcome for Brad Keselowski Sunday afternoon, in what was one of the more calm races Talladega Superspeedway has seen in recent years. The six-time Talladega winner was in the mix late, riding third with 50 to go in the Kohler Generators Ford. He held that position for a number of laps until the final green-flag pit cycle of the afternoon, which in Keselowski’s case came with 28 to go. He was penalized for speeding upon entry to pit road and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty.
Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Charlotte Roval Advance
● There are more than 4 million miles of road in the United States, but none embody the love of driving more than famed Route 66. Yet the small businesses that are the lifeblood of the Mother Road need help. Mobil 1 aims to inspire a journey on the open road, specifically by exploring the small businesses of Route 66 and meeting people along its 2,400-mile path from the shores of Lake Michigan to Los Angeles, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Route 66 crosses the country, connecting not only east and west, but past and present. Mobil 1 aims to Keep Route 66 Kickin’ with its recently debuted Mobil 1 Muffler Man – an homage to the larger-than-life Muffler Men that dot Route 66. Molded in fiberglass and polyester resin on steel frames that stand 14- to 25-feet tall, Muffler Men became icons of the Route 66 landscape – square-jawed men with arms outstretched promoting the business on which they stood. Now, Mobil 1 is taking its Muffler Man to promote the small businesses of Route 66. His journey began on Aug. 25 at California’s Santa Monica Pier before he visited Seligman, Arizona, on Sept. 10 to sample Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In – home to a Guinness World Record 266 milkshake flavors. He then traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Oct. 1 to stand tall at Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor and oversee a corndog eating competition involving competitive eaters. The journey continues with a stop in Litchfield, Illinois, on Oct. 15 to witness the most dogs attending a film screening at Litchfield Skyview Drive-In before the Mobil 1 Muffler Man turns around and stops in at the Hi-Way Café in Vinita, Oklahoma. Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are helping Mobil 1 highlight its Keep Route 66 Kickin’ campaign with logos of each of these small businesses on the sides of Harvick’s No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang in Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.
