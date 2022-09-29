Read full article on original website
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Look to Get Fresh & Go Fast With QuickChek at the Charlotte ROVAL
Petty GMS is proud to partner with QuickChek to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" along with NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Always known for their quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership will bring a whole new meaning to "Fresh to Go". The Whitehouse Station, NJ chain was named the National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its overall food quality has been named best in America in numerous national consumer surveys.
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives
Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
Toyota NCS Talladega Quotes -- Christopher Bell - Talladega
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How do you approach these next few races with no Playoff winners as of yet?. “Yeah, it's not the position we want it to be in, you know, going into Texas. I knew that Texas was going to be a very, very important race. And I mean, I thought that we would perform well and we did perform well before the DNF so you know, our goal leaving Texas was to be above the cutoff line and maybe have a little bit of a bonus going in into Talladega and the Roval. And unfortunately, that's not the way it played out. And now, the only way forward is going to be to try and score as many points as we can. So going to have to race hard all day tomorrow and see where the cards fall.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Playoff Elimination Races Set for Charlotte This Weekend
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will have their respective playoff fields cut from 12 to 8 after this weekend’s doubleheader on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Ford has four drivers vying for the seven remaining spots in Cup while Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst look to advance in NXS.
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is geared up to face the last road course circuit race of the season this upcoming weekend, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course holding the position as the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race. Chevrolet has a history of success in making left- and right-hand turns in NASCAR’s premier series, with the manufacturer riding the momentum of victories in 15 of the last 16 NCS road course races, including a streak of the last 11 in a row. The Bowtie brand’s strength on road course circuits is proven across the Chevrolet field, with six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s recent streak of road course dominance.
Kyle Busch Up for the Challenge
This weekend’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway road course just so happens to be the sixth and final road course race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series. Not long ago, there were just two road-course stops in NASCAR’s top series, but the...
Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet. "This is Talladega! As much as I do not like superspeedway racing, I love winning in front of this awesome crowd! We’ve been so close to winning one, and I feel like I keep giving them away. All credit goes to my teammates, Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric). When you have teammates like that, you understand wherever you go, they’ll go together with you."
Early Crash Leaves Burton 36th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang made an early exit from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after a drafting push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t produce the desired result and sent the No. 21 Mustang slamming into the outside wall. Burton was running around...
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Talladega Recap: The FedEx team posted a fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting third, Hamlin led 20 laps...
JDM - Tales of Talladega
JDM drivers leave Talladega with very mixed emotions. Both cars had the speed, but unfortunately after losing the draft they were unable to bring home the finishes they wanted. Ryan Vargas, driver of the No.6 r/NASCAR Reddit Chevrolet, started 10th after making it to the final round of qualifying. He...
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident.
Buescher Finishes 25th at Talladega
Chris Buescher led a lap and recorded stage points Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, but a late pit sequence was the difference in track position as the Fastenal Ford finished 25th. Contrary to past Superspeedway events, just one multi-car incident occurred in the field, and just one caution flew in...
Brad Keselowski | ROVAL Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL. Keselowski makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, where he has an average finish of 18.5 with one top-10 – a fifth-place finish in 2019. Keselowski is coming off...
Chris Buescher | ROVAL Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL. Buescher makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he’s coming off a P3 finish last fall. In that race Buescher ran top-10 for all of the final stage and picked off five positions in the closing 20 laps to record his now third top-five on a road course.
Gilliland Takes First Phase for Final Ride in 2022
For the final time this season, First Phase will partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. First Phase, the credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, has played an integral part in Gilliland’s first season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The credit card debuted on the No. 38 during the exhibition Busch Clash in Los Angeles before racing in front of millions at the Daytona 500.
RaceDayNFT.com Offers Fan Upgrades for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Charlotte Motor Speedway NFT fans a chance to upgrade their NASCAR Playoff Weekend experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool. Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT...
