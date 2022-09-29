ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back

– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling

In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!

-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Ken Shamrock Comments on Daniel Cormier Being Named as WWE Fight Pit Match Referee

– As previously reported, former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022. Former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock had recently been commenting on fans wanting to see him in the role on Twitter, and he commented on the announcement that Cormier got the nod for the role.
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month

Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
Warrior Wrestling 25 Results: The Lucha Brothers Win In Main Event

Warrior Wrestling held their 25th event last night at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Briscoe Brothers def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz) * Calvin Tankman vs. Jay Lethal went to a time limit draw. * Warrior Wrestling Title...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– The action continued after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air with a brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Seth Rollins came out and said no contact clause for his Fight Pit Match with Riddle expired. Riddle then came out, and the two brawled around the ring before getting into the ring. You can see a clip of the off-air promo and brawl that was posted on Twitter below.
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega

– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
Charlotte Flair Teases Chasing Raw Women’s Title When She Returns

PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair was interviewed by FOX’s Kayla Braxton on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend and dropped a hint about her next goal for WWE. Flair said she had an eye on Bianca Belair as well as the RAW Women’s Championship, which may well indicate an upcoming match upon her return.
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video

Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
