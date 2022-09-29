Read full article on original website
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Look to Get Fresh & Go Fast With QuickChek at the Charlotte ROVAL
Petty GMS is proud to partner with QuickChek to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" along with NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Always known for their quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership will bring a whole new meaning to "Fresh to Go". The Whitehouse Station, NJ chain was named the National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its overall food quality has been named best in America in numerous national consumer surveys.
NCS: Late race caution and a push from Erik Jones, Chase Elliott wins Yellawood 500 at Talladega
The opening stage of the Yellawood 500 was a matter of a high-speed chess game being played at nearly 200 mph with Almirola, Chastain, Hamlin and others trading the top spot. But it wouldn’t be without its own set of chaos when an eight-car wreck going into turn one would break out when Stenhouse got a bad push on Burton to collect several other drivers including Gibbs which would also end his day.
Kyle Busch Up for the Challenge
This weekend’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway road course just so happens to be the sixth and final road course race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series. Not long ago, there were just two road-course stops in NASCAR’s top series, but the...
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is geared up to face the last road course circuit race of the season this upcoming weekend, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course holding the position as the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race. Chevrolet has a history of success in making left- and right-hand turns in NASCAR’s premier series, with the manufacturer riding the momentum of victories in 15 of the last 16 NCS road course races, including a streak of the last 11 in a row. The Bowtie brand’s strength on road course circuits is proven across the Chevrolet field, with six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s recent streak of road course dominance.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Playoff Elimination Races Set for Charlotte This Weekend
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will have their respective playoff fields cut from 12 to 8 after this weekend’s doubleheader on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Ford has four drivers vying for the seven remaining spots in Cup while Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst look to advance in NXS.
James Davison / No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. DAVISON TO DRIVE FOR JGR: James Davison will pilot the No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). This will be Davison’s second start at the ROVAL after running the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race there in 2020. Davison has three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for JGR. He ran Mid-Ohio in 2017 and Road America in both 2017 and 2018 with the team.
Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Charlotte Roval Advance
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) feature Autodesk as co-primary partner for the fifth and final time this season during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. San Francisco-based Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a leader in software applications for the engineering, manufacturing, construction, architecture, media and entertainment industries, is capping off its fifth season with SHR, which started May 1 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, then returned for the June 12 race at its hometown Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and the Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident.
Gilliland Takes First Phase for Final Ride in 2022
For the final time this season, First Phase will partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. First Phase, the credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, has played an integral part in Gilliland’s first season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The credit card debuted on the No. 38 during the exhibition Busch Clash in Los Angeles before racing in front of millions at the Daytona 500.
Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of “Live & Unleashed With The Dingo”
Heading into the second show of the second season of “Live & Unleashed with the Dingo,” the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR. This episode of “Live & Unleashed,” titled “Let’s Go Racing,” is set to feature some of the most...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 32 – 109 laps / 252.9 miles. Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.32-mile roval) – Concord, N.C. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race. (7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...
Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet. "This is Talladega! As much as I do not like superspeedway racing, I love winning in front of this awesome crowd! We’ve been so close to winning one, and I feel like I keep giving them away. All credit goes to my teammates, Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric). When you have teammates like that, you understand wherever you go, they’ll go together with you."
Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream, ROVAL™ Rumble Beer Rev Up Refreshments at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
NASCAR’s most anticipated event of the Playoffs, the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Fans will witness history as NASCAR’s best compete for the trophy and a spot in the NASCAR Playoff’s Round of 8. In addition to unpredictable racing on the track, no race weekend would be complete without feasting on uniquely custom treats that are only available at America’s Home for Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway will premiere two brand-new culinary creations – Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream and ROVAL™ Rumble Beer – throughout the Bank of America ROVAL 400™ weekend.
JD Motorsports Welcomes The Pink Stuff to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
A new JD Motorsports partner is ready to help paint the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway pink. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their new partnership with The Pink Stuff, the world's most versatile cleaner which works great on almost any kind of dirty, grimy surface - without any stains or residue.
Josh Williams Returns at Roval
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) is pleased to announce that full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, and his primary sponsor, Alloy Employer Services, will return to drive for LFM at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sun. Oct. 9, 2022. The Cup Series Roval 400 will mark Williams’ third race behind the...
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez's bid to advance to the next round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and ultimately win a championship will come down to 109 laps on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. The Roval marks the third and final race in the Round...
Toyota NCS Talladega Quotes -- Christopher Bell - Talladega
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How do you approach these next few races with no Playoff winners as of yet?. “Yeah, it's not the position we want it to be in, you know, going into Texas. I knew that Texas was going to be a very, very important race. And I mean, I thought that we would perform well and we did perform well before the DNF so you know, our goal leaving Texas was to be above the cutoff line and maybe have a little bit of a bonus going in into Talladega and the Roval. And unfortunately, that's not the way it played out. And now, the only way forward is going to be to try and score as many points as we can. So going to have to race hard all day tomorrow and see where the cards fall.”
Chris Buescher | ROVAL Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL. Buescher makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he’s coming off a P3 finish last fall. In that race Buescher ran top-10 for all of the final stage and picked off five positions in the closing 20 laps to record his now third top-five on a road course.
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
