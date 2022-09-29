Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Look to Get Fresh & Go Fast With QuickChek at the Charlotte ROVAL
Petty GMS is proud to partner with QuickChek to promote the "Best Damn Sandwich in Town" along with NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Always known for their quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership will bring a whole new meaning to "Fresh to Go". The Whitehouse Station, NJ chain was named the National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its overall food quality has been named best in America in numerous national consumer surveys.
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez's bid to advance to the next round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and ultimately win a championship will come down to 109 laps on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. The Roval marks the third and final race in the Round...
Gilliland Takes First Phase for Final Ride in 2022
For the final time this season, First Phase will partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. First Phase, the credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, has played an integral part in Gilliland’s first season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The credit card debuted on the No. 38 during the exhibition Busch Clash in Los Angeles before racing in front of millions at the Daytona 500.
Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream, ROVAL™ Rumble Beer Rev Up Refreshments at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
NASCAR’s most anticipated event of the Playoffs, the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Fans will witness history as NASCAR’s best compete for the trophy and a spot in the NASCAR Playoff’s Round of 8. In addition to unpredictable racing on the track, no race weekend would be complete without feasting on uniquely custom treats that are only available at America’s Home for Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway will premiere two brand-new culinary creations – Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream and ROVAL™ Rumble Beer – throughout the Bank of America ROVAL 400™ weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Talladega Recap: The FedEx team posted a fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting third, Hamlin led 20 laps...
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
Buescher Finishes 25th at Talladega
Chris Buescher led a lap and recorded stage points Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, but a late pit sequence was the difference in track position as the Fastenal Ford finished 25th. Contrary to past Superspeedway events, just one multi-car incident occurred in the field, and just one caution flew in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet. "This is Talladega! As much as I do not like superspeedway racing, I love winning in front of this awesome crowd! We’ve been so close to winning one, and I feel like I keep giving them away. All credit goes to my teammates, Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric). When you have teammates like that, you understand wherever you go, they’ll go together with you."
Daytona 1 Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Cars Racing Show for Third Year in a Row
CARS Racing Show is proud to announce Daytona 1 as the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. The two-day event will be held January 6-7, 2023, at Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Hickory is in the heart of racing country, and a spot that has launched many racing careers.
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is geared up to face the last road course circuit race of the season this upcoming weekend, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course holding the position as the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race. Chevrolet has a history of success in making left- and right-hand turns in NASCAR’s premier series, with the manufacturer riding the momentum of victories in 15 of the last 16 NCS road course races, including a streak of the last 11 in a row. The Bowtie brand’s strength on road course circuits is proven across the Chevrolet field, with six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s recent streak of road course dominance.
Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of “Live & Unleashed With The Dingo”
Heading into the second show of the second season of “Live & Unleashed with the Dingo,” the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR. This episode of “Live & Unleashed,” titled “Let’s Go Racing,” is set to feature some of the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Usac & Nascar Announce New Partnership in Youth Racing; 9 Championship Races Slated in 2023 In Conjunction With Nascar Cup Event
In an effort to continue to grow the motorsports community and offer unique opportunities to kids and families, USAC and NASCAR have teamed up to form the NASCAR Youth Series, which will debut as the quarter midget series brand starting in 2023. This new series will be recognized as a NASCAR Regional Series.
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
Ankrum Earns Eighth Top-10 of the Season at Talladega
Tyler Ankrum tallied his eight top-10 finish of the season and his second-best result at Talladega Superspeedway with a 10th-place finish on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro completed the best weekend for HRE this season as he joined teammate Chase Purdy inside the top-10. Ankrum scored points in both stages to compile 33 points, which was tied for sixth-most of all drivers in the field.
Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Charlotte Roval Advance
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) feature Autodesk as co-primary partner for the fifth and final time this season during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. San Francisco-based Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a leader in software applications for the engineering, manufacturing, construction, architecture, media and entertainment industries, is capping off its fifth season with SHR, which started May 1 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, then returned for the June 12 race at its hometown Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and the Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Playoff Elimination Races Set for Charlotte This Weekend
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will have their respective playoff fields cut from 12 to 8 after this weekend’s doubleheader on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Ford has four drivers vying for the seven remaining spots in Cup while Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst look to advance in NXS.
Early Crash Leaves Burton 36th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang made an early exit from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after a drafting push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t produce the desired result and sent the No. 21 Mustang slamming into the outside wall. Burton was running around...
James Davison / No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. DAVISON TO DRIVE FOR JGR: James Davison will pilot the No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). This will be Davison’s second start at the ROVAL after running the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race there in 2020. Davison has three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for JGR. He ran Mid-Ohio in 2017 and Road America in both 2017 and 2018 with the team.
Purdy Delievers Season-Best Run at Talladega
Chase Purdy turned in a season-best performance on Saturday afternoon that culminated in a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 61 Ole Miss Toyota Tundra TRD Pro put the Rebels out front of the field in Alabama on three occasions for six laps en-route to his second top-10 result of the season. Purdy led the charge for HRE as the organization placed both teams in the top-10 with Tyler Ankrum finishing 10th.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0