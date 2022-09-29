ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Trump, Michigan Republicans put faith in 'MAGA movement' at Warren rally

Warren — Former President Donald Trump encouraged Michigan voters to support his slate of Republican candidates during a rally in Macomb County on Saturday, saying they could "save the day" in the battleground state. Speaking inside the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Trump was...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Atlantic

When You Were a Football Star, They Let You Do It

Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
Detroit News

Editorial: Court should check Biden's college debt forgiveness

Don't spend that anticipated windfall just yet from President Joe Biden's executive order forgiving student loan debt. A welcome lawsuit filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of an Indiana man presents a legitimate challenge to the constitutionality of the giveaway. The foundation is representing Frank Garrison, who claims...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy