Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Trump, Michigan Republicans put faith in 'MAGA movement' at Warren rally
Warren — Former President Donald Trump encouraged Michigan voters to support his slate of Republican candidates during a rally in Macomb County on Saturday, saying they could "save the day" in the battleground state. Speaking inside the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Trump was...
Detroit News
Biden to announce $60 million in storm preparedness funding in Puerto Rico
President Biden, during a trip Monday to see hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, plans to announce more than $60 million in federal funding to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system to help the island better prepare for storms. The funding will come from...
When You Were a Football Star, They Let You Do It
Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
NFL・
Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden hits the road this week to raise more money for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections and is expected to appear at an event in New York City at the home of James Murdoch, son of publisher Rupert Murdoch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Editorial: Court should check Biden's college debt forgiveness
Don't spend that anticipated windfall just yet from President Joe Biden's executive order forgiving student loan debt. A welcome lawsuit filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of an Indiana man presents a legitimate challenge to the constitutionality of the giveaway. The foundation is representing Frank Garrison, who claims...
Comments / 0