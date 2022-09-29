Megan Thee Stallion Creates New Website For Mental Health Resources

M egan Thee Stallion wants her fanbase to be happy and healthy, and to that end, she’s started a website to make sure of it.

Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too provides links to resources for mental health for Black men and women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The site references her song “Anxiety” from her second album, “Traumazine.”

Shea Jordan Smith, a fan and digital strategist, first tweeted out the news and web address for the new site, adding a message from Megan.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much, @TheeStallion”

Born Megan Pete, the 27-year-old Houston-based rap star says that she struggled while losing both of her parents and juggling college and a burgeoning hip-hop career. But in a conversation with actress Taraji P. Henson on her “Peace of Mind with Taraji” podcast, Megan said she was initially reluctant to seek therapy.

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy, you think of, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak.’ You think of medication and you just think the worst,” she told Henson. “That’s kind of what you see on TV too. Like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now, it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’”

Megan released “Traumazine” in August. In the song “Anxiety,” she raps:

“I’m a bad bitch, and I got bad anxiety

People call me rude ’cause I ain’t lettin’ ’em try me

Sayin’ I’m a ho ’cause I’m in love with my body

Issues, but nobody I could talk to about it

They keep sayin’ I should get help

But I don’t even know what I need

They keep sayin’ speak your truth

And at the same time say they don’t believe, man

Excuse me while I get into my feelings for a second

Usually I keep it down, but today I gotta tell it”

The three-time Grammy Award winner has been receiving great reviews for her sophomore release. Dallas-based writer Taylor Crumpton told WBUR that Megan’s focus on mental health on the album has been critical to her rise as an artist and as an advocate for seeking therapeutic help.

“Megan Thee Stallion came up in a time where social media was used as a vehicle for young people to express their feelings,” Crumpton said. “You know, the rise of Twitter, of Instagram and Tumblr and of just being so authentic and vulnerable with people. And that vulnerability is a strength. You’re seeing her also emulate that in her music by saying, ‘Though I may be this Grammy Award winner, this pop cultural figure, I still have anxiety, I still have mental health issues.’

“For me, the most telling lines were when she mentions Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston: Three pop cultural icons who have also endured so much hate and trauma from the media attention, from the paparazzi. We’ve witnessed everything that’s come up with Britney so recently and throughout the decades, we’ve been able to empathize more with the mental health struggles of Marilyn Monroe and Whitney. So she’s already telling you at 27, I’m feeling a kinship to these women who have also been placed upon this pedestal and endured a lot. But I’m still here and I want to let you know you can have anxiety and quite frankly, still be a bad b-tch.”

Megan also announced last week that she’ll be hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 15.

