Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Giant pumpkin festival part of a long line of rural Michigan traditions
This southeastern Michigan Giant pumpkin festival is part of a long line of rural Michigan traditions. Harvest festivals of all kinds are popular this time of year. This past Saturday, I attended the Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan, not as a contestant but as a fan of giant pumpkins. Contests...
Ford scion upset with Grosse Pointe Farms church's anti-abortion display
Anti-abortion signs posted in the yard of a Grosse Pointe Farms church have sparked a dispute with a high-profile neighbor over community aesthetics, with the controversy boiling over just weeks before Michigan’s voters will weigh in on a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ahead...
Public interviews to begin in third-party investigation of Oxford shooting
An outside consulting firm leading the third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School is opening interviews up to students, families and members of the public next week. Guidepost Solutions, an investigations, regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm, is hosting scheduled in-person interviews next week...
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
'Like Clifford the Big Red Dog': How a Michigan man came to own several record-setting cats
Raising a big housecat is no small task. And yet somehow, Will Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, has managed to raise record-holders four times. Fenrir, his F2 Savannah cat, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat, as the recordkeepers spotlighted in a story last week. He measures at about 18.83 inches. And Altair, a silver Maine Coon, holds the record for the longest tail on a domestic cat that is living with a tail that's just over 16 inches.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Two senior Rocket executives to retire; replacements named
Detroit —Rocket Companies on Monday announced the retirements of two senior executives. Angelo Vitale, Rocket's general counsel and secretary, retired effective Monday. Julie Booth, chief financial officer and treasurer for the Detroit-based parent company of Rocket Mortgage, will retire effective Nov. 15, according to a news release. Booth and Vitale both will remain with the company in advisory roles.
Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back
East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Parent sues Macomb Co. school board, alleging free speech violations
A Michigan police officer is suing the Chippewa Valley Schools Board of Education and two of its members, alleging they contacted her employer and the U.S. Department of Justice after she complained about the impact of COVID-related school closures on her son. On Thursday, Sandra Hernden, the mother of three...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
