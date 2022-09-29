Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person of interest in custody after Monday night shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have a person of interest in custody after a Monday night shooting on the city’s near-east side. At around 9 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2700 block of North Olney Street. That’s a residential area near 25th Street and Sherman Avenue.
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
Fox 59
Greenfield teens arrested, accused of stealing man’s Air Force Ones in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents. Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The...
Fox 59
Kokomo Police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind.- Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. “It’s frustrating,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director New Life Church. Less than 24 hours after picking up church members for Sunday service, New Life Church bus is...
Fox 59
Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. Officers were called to a Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight. Police located a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Police in Boone County capture Lafayette man wanted by federal agents
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man wanted by U.S. Marshals was captured Sunday after he ran from the scene of an accident in Boone County. Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers were notified of an accident involving an inverted vehicle on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dead after holding woman hostage on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot by officers after taking his ex-girlfriend hostage Sunday morning on Indy’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to the 500 block of South Holt Road on a report of a...
WISH-TV
Case of man’s body found in woods on near-east side now ruled a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds late Monday morning in a wooded area on the near-east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man’s body shortly before noon Monday while conducting a welfare check near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’ s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
WISH-TV
Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
Juvenile shot, shows up at fire station on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile who had been shot showed up at a southwest Indianapolis fire station on Saturday. Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to the Decatur Township Fire Department, located at 5410 S. High School Road, on a report of a person shot.
Comments / 0