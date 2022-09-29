ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Fox 59

Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person of interest in custody after Monday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have a person of interest in custody after a Monday night shooting on the city’s near-east side. At around 9 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2700 block of North Olney Street. That’s a residential area near 25th Street and Sherman Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo Police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

KOKOMO, Ind.- Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. “It’s frustrating,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director New Life Church. Less than 24 hours after picking up church members for Sunday service, New Life Church bus is...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. Officers were called to a Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight. Police located a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police in Boone County capture Lafayette man wanted by federal agents

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man wanted by U.S. Marshals was captured Sunday after he ran from the scene of an accident in Boone County. Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers were notified of an accident involving an inverted vehicle on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Case of man’s body found in woods on near-east side now ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds late Monday morning in a wooded area on the near-east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man’s body shortly before noon Monday while conducting a welfare check near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’ s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Man struck, killed on Indiana highway

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call […]
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
SHERIDAN, IN

