Read full article on original website
Related
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
Detroit News
Justices decline challenge to Michigan term limits, take Sturgis Schools case
Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to Michigan's term limits for state lawmakers but agreed to hear another Michigan case involving the federal law for disabled students and Sturgis Public Schools. The justices also declined a petition for the court to...
Judge who bragged to colleagues about pulling a gun on a 'big Black man' in court should be removed from office, conduct panel says
Robert J. Putorti, who pulled a loaded gun on a Black defendant in court near Albany, should be removed from office, said New York's conduct panel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
abovethelaw.com
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
US supreme court rejects MyPillow chief’s bid to dodge $1.3bn lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems accuses Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter, of promoting baseless voter fraud claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
MSNBC
‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist, has met with Jan. 6 select committee investigators. “Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to get them to basically vote in those fake Trump electors?,” legal expert Nick Akerman asks Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district. He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd. Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd […]
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Texas Judge Reduces Multi-Billion Dollar Verdict, But Charter Spectrum Must Still Pay Up for Cable Installer’s Murder of Elderly Woman
A Texas judge has adjusted the award amount that Charter Communications must pay to the family of an elderly woman who was killed by a cable installer, reducing the total from around $7 billion to just over $1 billion. Betty Thomas, 83, was killed by Charter Spectrum cable technician Roy...
Comments / 4