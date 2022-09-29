Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Ford scion upset with Grosse Pointe Farms church's anti-abortion display
Anti-abortion signs posted in the yard of a Grosse Pointe Farms church have sparked a dispute with a high-profile neighbor over community aesthetics, with the controversy boiling over just weeks before Michigan’s voters will weigh in on a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ahead...
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Detroit News
Detroit City Council delays vote on $7 million ShotSpotter expansion until Oct. 11
Detroit − The Detroit City Council has postponed voting on a controversial $7 million expansion of ShotSpotter at the request of the Detroit Police Department. Gail Fulton, liaison for the city's law department, told the nine-member council during its formal session Tuesday that the department requested delaying the vote one week as officials identify a separate funding source for the gunfire detection system. The council will reconsider the vote on Oct. 11.
Detroit News
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
Detroit News
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
Detroit News
Giant pumpkin festival part of a long line of rural Michigan traditions
This southeastern Michigan Giant pumpkin festival is part of a long line of rural Michigan traditions. Harvest festivals of all kinds are popular this time of year. This past Saturday, I attended the Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan, not as a contestant but as a fan of giant pumpkins. Contests...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
Detroit News
Detroit Police Chief White detailing fatal shooting of Porter Burks
Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White on Tuesday detailed what occurred earlier this week regarding the officer-involved shooting of Porter Burks whose family alleges was tased and shot roughly dozens of times before he died. At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending...
Detroit News
Detroit moving to demolish portion of Packard Plant
The City of Detroit will begin an emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the Packard Plant it deems dangerous to residents and neighboring businesses. The property is owned by Fernando Palazuelo. The structure slated for demolition sits at 6199 Concord, adjacent to an operating business, event management company Display Group. City officials said Wednesday the structure “creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
Detroit News
Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers
Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Detroit News
Public interviews to begin in third-party investigation of Oxford shooting
An outside consulting firm leading the third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School is opening interviews up to students, families and members of the public next week. Guidepost Solutions, an investigations, regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm, is hosting scheduled in-person interviews next week...
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
