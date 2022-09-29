ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Benched Heroes out of IEM Rio Major due to visa issues

 5 days ago

Benched Heroes did not secure their visas in time and will miss next week’s IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking event in Malta.

Owen “smooya” Butterfield confirmed the development for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Thursday after Bugra “Calyx” Arkin and Eugene “Aunkere” Karyat did not secure their visas in time.

“After qualifying for the biggest event possible with a complete mix to missing out due to something sadly easily preventable. Crushed is the only word,” he posted on Twitter.

Benched Heroes will be replaced by Illuminar Gaming at the 16-team Europe RMR competition that runs from Oct. 4-9. Eight spots for the IEM Rio Major are up for grabs.

The $1.25 million IEM Rio Major begins on Oct. 31.

–Field Level Media

