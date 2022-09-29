Read full article on original website
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
These Are the Extra-Strength Flu Shots Now Recommended for Seniors
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall -- and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind. After flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be poised for a comeback. The main clue: A nasty flu season just ended in Australia.
How Polio Came Back to New York for the First Time in Decades, Silently Spread and Left a Patient Paralyzed
An unvaccinated adult suffered paralysis in June from polio, the first case in New York since 1990. Wastewater surveillance later found the virus had been spreading silently in the New York City area for months. The origin of the virus is still under investigation, but samples in New York are...
The American EV boom is about to begin. Does the US have the power to charge it?
States have plans to ban gas-powered cars and the White House wants chargers along highways, but implementation is a challenge
What's the Difference Between a REAL ID and an Illinois Drivers License or State ID?
Soon, Illinois and U.S. residents will not be able to use an ordinary state ID or driver's license in order to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card in order to fly domestically, among other things.
