Immigration

BBC

Bradford man jailed for raping teenager

A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute. Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday. He had carried...
BBC

Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom

A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC

Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim

A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist

Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
BBC

Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say

Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
BBC

Tory conference: Rebellion in the air over possible benefit squeeze

This has not been an easy party conference for the government. Some in Birmingham think it's been a disaster. First, a colossal U-turn on the 45p tax rate, then being forced to bring forward the next step of the chancellor's economic growth plan under pressure from Tory MPs. Now, there's...
BBC

Colin Pitchfork parole hearing should be public, says MP

The next parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork should be heard in public, according to an MP. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two months later after he...
BBC

Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife

Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
BBC

Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils

Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school. The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a...
BBC

Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage

Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
BBC

Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
BBC

Police asked to investigate Blackpink photo leak

Police in South Korea have been asked to investigate how private photos of K-pop star Jennie Kim ended up online. It comes after pictures shared on Twitter and Telegram appeared to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS. Rumours have been circulating that the singers...
