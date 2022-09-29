Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bradford man jailed for raping teenager
A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute. Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday. He had carried...
BBC
Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom
A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist
Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
BBC
Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say
Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Tory conference: Rebellion in the air over possible benefit squeeze
This has not been an easy party conference for the government. Some in Birmingham think it's been a disaster. First, a colossal U-turn on the 45p tax rate, then being forced to bring forward the next step of the chancellor's economic growth plan under pressure from Tory MPs. Now, there's...
BBC
Sean Fox murder: CCTV of suspects at scene of 'ruthless execution'
Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects who were caught on camera at the scene of the shooting. Mr Fox, 42, was shot dead in front of customers in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon. Det...
BBC
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing should be public, says MP
The next parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork should be heard in public, according to an MP. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two months later after he...
BBC
Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife
Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
BBC
Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils
Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school. The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a...
BBC
Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage
Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
BBC
Police asked to investigate Blackpink photo leak
Police in South Korea have been asked to investigate how private photos of K-pop star Jennie Kim ended up online. It comes after pictures shared on Twitter and Telegram appeared to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS. Rumours have been circulating that the singers...
BBC
Woman befriends attacker who hit her over the head with a bottle
A woman who was injured during a robbery at a cash machine is helping to reform the life of her attacker. Lisa Reid was left bruised and with cuts on her face after she was hit on the head with a glass bottle by a man who then snatched £90 from her.
Comments / 0