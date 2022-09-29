Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.

