Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
The List

Dog Expert Shares Crushing News About The Queen's Corgis After Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
