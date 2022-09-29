Read full article on original website
Related
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.・
Liverpool v Rangers: Champions League – live
Liverpool are out of sorts. How will they fare against their visitors from Glasgow? Join Scott Murray to find out
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Pinterest ‘sorry’ after Molly Russell was sent email promoting ‘10 depression pins’ before death
Pinterest has apologised for sending Molly Russell emails such as “10 depression pins you might like” before the teenager’s death. Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety. Giving evidence during an inquest into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
King Charles III reign may be one of the shortest ever, says royal expert – but history will be kind
HISTORY, I believe, will be kind to King Charles III. No doubt his reign will be short, maybe one of the shortest ever. As a result, his time on the throne will not be a remarkable one, in historical terms. That said, his contribution to the world during his entire...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
U.K.・
Man drops piece of paper on ground near coffin during queen's funeral in viral moment
As billions of people tuned in to Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, the spotlight shined on royal family members and England mourning their longest-reigning monarch. The spotlight also shined on a small piece of paper that fell from a bishop's hand and floated near the queen's coffin. Enter #papergate. The...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen
The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Changing Her Tune' After Queen's Death, Removes Podcast Content Offensive To Monarchy
Meghan Markle is reviewing the upcoming episodes of her podcast "Archetypes," in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. This is to prevent her content from being interpreted as offensive by any of her grieving relatives in the U.K., reports said. Royal commentator Neil Sean said "there's a lot of work...
Dog Expert Shares Crushing News About The Queen's Corgis After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.
The Queen's final heartbreak: Her Majesty was distraught after the death earlier this summer of Candy - her oldest and longest-surviving dog
The Queen's final heartbreak before her death age 96 last week was the news that her beloved dorgi Candy had died after 18 years of being by her side. Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-surviving dog hit the late Queen hard and was said to be 'distraught' about it.
PETS・
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters
Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms
Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
Comments / 0