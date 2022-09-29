Hurricane Ian Is a Reminder for All Homeowners to Check Their Insurance Coverage for Natural Disasters

Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway in Florida After ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane
Search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after a devastating Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday. There is "significant damage" along Florida's west coast and many homes in central parts of the state are still underwater, FEMA director Deanne Criswell told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Search and rescue efforts...
NBC Los Angeles
Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Continue as Feds Vow Major Aid for Victims
With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central...
NBC Los Angeles
Upholding ‘Harmful Beauty Ideals' Cost Americans Over $300 Billion in 2019
When Ashton Garrison was just seven years old, she asked her mom for liposuction. She recalls being gifted waist trainers and even buying some herself – all before she even started high school. And she also remembers the impact of seeing ads about weight loss products in her social...
NBC Los Angeles
How Polio Came Back to New York for the First Time in Decades, Silently Spread and Left a Patient Paralyzed
An unvaccinated adult suffered paralysis in June from polio, the first case in New York since 1990. Wastewater surveillance later found the virus had been spreading silently in the New York City area for months. The origin of the virus is still under investigation, but samples in New York are...
NBC Los Angeles
What is Winter-Blend Fuel, and How Could it Save You Money? Here's What to Know
It sounds like the latest latte flavor at your favorite coffee shop -- but it may actually be key to saving you a few extra dollars at the gas pump, where prices have been skyrocketing. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a directive to the California Air Resources Board, asking...
The American EV boom is about to begin. Does the US have the power to charge it?
States have plans to ban gas-powered cars and the White House wants chargers along highways, but implementation is a challenge
NBC Los Angeles
SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast Rescheduled for Tuesday
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Tuesday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast after the mission was delayed Monday. The Falcon 9 rocket is was scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara, but more time was required for pre-launch checkouts, SpaceX said in a tweet. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
