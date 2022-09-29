Hurricane Ian Is a Reminder for All Homeowners to Check Their Insurance Coverage for Natural Disasters

About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Tuesday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast after the mission was delayed Monday. The Falcon 9 rocket is was scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara, but more time was required for pre-launch checkouts, SpaceX said in a tweet. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO