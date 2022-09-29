Auburn shuffled its depth chart ahead of its first road game of the season this weekend against No. 2 Georgia. The biggest change was a reconfiguration of the team’s defensive personnel, shifting to a 4-2-5 grouping -- with just one edge defender instead of two, and the first introduction of the nickel spot in the team’s base formation. The change was made following an injury to edge rusher Eku Leota, who started each of the first five games of the season opposite Derick Hall. Now, Hall is listed as the lone edge in the starting lineup, with redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks as the backup.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO