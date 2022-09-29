Read full article on original website
Auburn still searching for answers to crucial ‘middle 8,’ second-half problems
Bryan Harsin is a big believer in momentum and the role it can play on Saturdays. Unfortunately for the second-year Auburn coach, his team has a poor track record of generating it — and, conversely, keeping opponents from gathering some of their own — just before halftime. In...
Anders Carlson still has Auburn’s ‘full support’ despite recent FG struggles
Unless Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson suddenly walks through the door, Bryan Harsin isn’t prepared to make any changes at kicker for Auburn despite some recent struggles on field goal attempts. Anders Carlson is just 2-of-4 on field goals in SEC play, with two other misses waved off due...
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
What Bryan Harsin said during Monday’s press conference to preview UGA
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday before the 126th renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against No.2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. CBS will air the 2:30 central kickoff with Tom McCarthy and Rick Neuheisel on the call. Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC)...
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Analyzing Alabama’s run game: How the Tide creates a ‘guaranteed touchdown’
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
Auburn shuffles depth chart ahead of first road game against Georgia
Auburn shuffled its depth chart ahead of its first road game of the season this weekend against No. 2 Georgia. The biggest change was a reconfiguration of the team’s defensive personnel, shifting to a 4-2-5 grouping -- with just one edge defender instead of two, and the first introduction of the nickel spot in the team’s base formation. The change was made following an injury to edge rusher Eku Leota, who started each of the first five games of the season opposite Derick Hall. Now, Hall is listed as the lone edge in the starting lineup, with redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks as the backup.
Auburn at Ole Miss game time, TV set
Auburn fans wanting to enjoy tailgating at The Grove will have to get there early. The Tigers game on Oct 15 at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 am. Auburn holds a 35-10 lead in the series since 1928 and is 13-2 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Rebels. Playing...
LSU loss stings for Auburn defense that played ‘lights-out’
The numbers should have told the story: Auburn’s defense played well enough to warrant a hard-fought win in another enthralling installment of the program’s rivalry with LSU. Auburn limited LSU to 270 yards of total offense, the fewest in a game by a Power 5 opponent since Bryan...
Neck injury sidelines Alabama DL, injured DB to return Tuesday
Alabama football isn’t taking any chances with an injury to a veteran defensive lineman. Justin Eboigbe was held out of the game at Arkansas with a neck injury, Nick Saban said Monday. The senior had appeared in the four previous games but was not on the field for Alabama’s 49-26 in over the Razorbacks.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 21-17 loss to LSU
Auburn’s latest setback was a familiar one -- a loss in which it squandered a double-digit lead and failed to get the offense going in the second half. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s team blew a 17-0 lead it built midway through the second quarter, as LSU scored 21 unanswered to secure the road win. It was the eighth straight game against Power 5 competition that Auburn has struggled offensively in the second half and the fifth straight game in SEC play that the program has let a double-digit lead slip away, falling to 1-4 in those contests.
‘You might as well make it up,’ Saban comments on headlines with QB1 in flux
Nick Saban doesn’t like to talk about player injuries, or Alabama’s strategy ahead of a game and bemoans “rat poison.” Monday’s press conference provided a three-for-one special. With Bryce Young injured and Jalen Milroe thrust into the spotlight, Saban went out of his way to...
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick
Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight
It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
Drought development now likely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
