WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian crossing the road in Canton
A 56-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driver struck him as he was crossing the street in Canton on Monday evening, officials said.
Family attorney: Man with mental illness shot over 30 times by DPD officers
"We are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen, whose family called for help, was tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times," the attorney concluded.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case
Jim Matthews murder has shocked a communityWWJ via Facebook. Nobody is quite sure why Jim Matthews' life was taken in the brutal fashion it was. He was an overnight anchor for WWJ radio, and colleagues have sung his praises since news of his death began being reported. Nobody has said a bad word about the man publicly to date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
WILX-TV
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
New tool hopes to prevent property fraud in West Michigan
According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is one of the fastest-growing white collar crimes in the country.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
