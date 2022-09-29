ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
DEWITT, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
