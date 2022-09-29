Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Walk Away From Hollywood After Chadwick Boseman's Death
"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot."
Whoopi Goldberg Responded To A Critic Who Mistook Her Actual Body For A Fat Suit Costume In "Till"
Whoopi Goldberg proves why you should never assume, after a critic questioned her weight.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Here’s the Alabama connection to ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
If you’re watching “Hocus Pocus 2,” you’re likely to be enchanted by the wacky witches at the center of the movie. The Sanderson sisters -- played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker -- are back to stir up trouble in this hotly anticipated sequel to 1993′s “Hocus Pocus.”
Chris Martin battling 'serious lung infection;' Coldplay 'forced to postpone' series of concerts in Brazil
Coldplay announced Chris Martin was battling a "serious lung infection" that forced the band to postpone upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
Ned Fulmer, booted from Try Guys, apologizes for ‘consensual workplace relationship’ with Alex Herring
Looks as if one of the Try Guys decided to try what it was like to have a “consensual workplace relationship” in what appears to be a very small workplace. It didn’t work out well. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the comedy...
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
