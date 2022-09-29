ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies

By Rachel Hernandez
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29.

The following recipients were awarded a grant:

  • Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides resources to support state, local, tribal and territorial efforts to respond to illicit substance use and misuse, reduce overdose deaths, promote public safety and support access to prevention, harm-reduction, treatment and recovery services in the community and justice system.
  • Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault Inc. – $800,000 – The Office on Violence Against Women Training and Technical Assistance Initiative provides grantees with the training, expertise and problem-solving strategies they need to meet the challenges of addressing sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.
  • Mississippi Department of Public Safety – $750,000 – The Enhanced Collaborative Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking Grant helps grantees develop, expand or strengthen victim service programs for victims of human trafficking, to include enhancing the capacity of law enforcement and other stakeholders to identify victims and provide justice for those victims through the investigation and prosecution of their traffickers.
  • Mississippi Department of Public Safety – $77,404 – The Project Safe Neighborhood Grant will be used by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi over a one-to-three-year period for proactive law enforcement efforts, prevention, education and intervention measures, training, and gang enforcement and reduction actions.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Change MS
5d ago

Well, let’s see how this money goes since $77 million for Mississippi was caught in the largest political scandal in Mississippi’s history. Well that we were privy to know about anyway. Such a sad State of Awareness!

