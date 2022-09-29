Read full article on original website
New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
Pawtucket man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, according to federal prosecutors. Estefano Lobo, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. During an investigation in March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
Massachusetts man found dead in cell after being accused of killing, burning mother
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in the death of his mother Friday night is now dead. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Adam Howe died of an “apparent suicide” in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday.
Trial set to begin for former Fall River police officer accused of using excessive force
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a former Fall River police officer who is accused of using excessive force. The Fall River Police Department fired 43-year-old Michael Pessoa on Jan. 12 because he violated the department’s rules and regulations. “The hearing...
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of four has been displaced by a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the Carpenter Street home. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance. No further information was released.
Sowams School closed in Barrington due to an emergency
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Sowams School in Barrington will be closed Tuesday. In email to parents Tuesday morning, the district wrote: “Due to a school emergency, Sowams is closed today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. We apologize for the late notice. Staff report for a meeting at 8 a.m. All other schools are open.”
Woonsocket City Council to decide if allegations against mayor warrant removal
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council will meet Tuesday to decide if allegations made against Mayor Lisa Baledlli-Hunt warrant her removal. Last month, City Council member Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor, saying she mismanaged city funds. Baledlli-Hunt said these claims are fake and made...
Two cars slam into each other in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that two cars slammed into each other Monday night. The crash happened on Grand Army of the Republic Highway at about 7 p.m. Swansea police said no serious injures were reported as a result of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid...
Block Island Ferry services canceled for third straight day
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Tuesday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday does not have...
Providence police give out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department hosted an event Saturday where they gave out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers in the city. Police said that they event was put together in an effort to prevent an increase in Hyundai thefts around Providence. The department gave...
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns ‘Sha-Lei’ the red panda
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Tuesday that “Sha-Lei” the zoo’s beloved red panda has died. “Sha-Lei uplifted and inspired all who met her. While we mourn her loss, her impact on our world is unmistakable, and unforgettable,” the zoo said in a statement.
Elderly woman in serious condition after being rescued from fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were rescued from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday. The fire happened just after 7 a.m. to the multi-family home on Tremont Street. Fire Chief Scott Kruger said two elderly women and a man were trapped on the third floor...
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
Barrington student raises $7K for Alzheimer’s
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Barrington High School student raised $7,000 for Alzheimer’s research this weekend. Leo Caldarella, a senior at Barrington High School, raised the money in honor of his grandmother, who was recently diagnosed. Caldarella organized a team of 42 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s...
