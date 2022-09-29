ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, according to federal prosecutors. Estefano Lobo, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. During an investigation in March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
State
Rhode Island State
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of four has been displaced by a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the Carpenter Street home. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance. No further information was released.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Sowams School closed in Barrington due to an emergency

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Sowams School in Barrington will be closed Tuesday. In email to parents Tuesday morning, the district wrote: “Due to a school emergency, Sowams is closed today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. We apologize for the late notice. Staff report for a meeting at 8 a.m. All other schools are open.”
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Violent Crime#Tiktok#Abc 6 News#The Department Of Health
ABC6.com

Two cars slam into each other in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that two cars slammed into each other Monday night. The crash happened on Grand Army of the Republic Highway at about 7 p.m. Swansea police said no serious injures were reported as a result of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Block Island Ferry services canceled for third straight day

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Tuesday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday does not have...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns ‘Sha-Lei’ the red panda

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Tuesday that “Sha-Lei” the zoo’s beloved red panda has died. “Sha-Lei uplifted and inspired all who met her. While we mourn her loss, her impact on our world is unmistakable, and unforgettable,” the zoo said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Barrington student raises $7K for Alzheimer’s

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Barrington High School student raised $7,000 for Alzheimer’s research this weekend. Leo Caldarella, a senior at Barrington High School, raised the money in honor of his grandmother, who was recently diagnosed. Caldarella organized a team of 42 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s...
BARRINGTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy