littlevillagemag.com
Five questions with Mirrorbox Theatre founder Cavan Hallman ahead of their first season in a new space
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, one of the first and most enduring adaptations allowing Iowans to continue experiencing the arts was young Cedar Rapids company Mirrorbox Theatre’s Out the Box series. Founder and artistic director Cavan Hallman brought together local and national performers for Zoom readings, creating community and comfort while hewing to the theater’s mission to present Iowa premieres. Now, that community is giving back to them, in support of their first physical space, a building in the Time Check neighborhood renovated into an intimate black box theater. They’ve got an outdoor seating permit for the space, are applying for their liquor license and are excited to partner with area food trucks to establish a true destination for an evening out, when weather permits.
littlevillagemag.com
‘Nosferatu’ gets the heavy-metal treatment for its 100th anniversary at xBk
XBk Live, Des Moines -- Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. For those itching to marathon horror movies during the upcoming Halloween season, xBk Live is offering a stop on your itinerary not to be missed. On Oct. 25, Austin, Texas-based instrumental rock collective Invincible Czars will perform a live score to F.W. Murnau’s landmark vampire film, Nosferatu, A Symphony of Horror (1922) in celebration of its centennial.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter to the editor: Finally, a water study in Solon
Finally … a water study. On May 26, 2022, Johnson County Supervisors approved the Joint Funding Agreement for Water Resource Investigations with U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Agreement No. 22NEJFA 138, in the amount of $310,700. Financial discussions for inclusion continue with Linn, Cedar, and Washington Counties. The U.S. Geological Survey will look at the Silurian Aquifer to ensure there’s enough water for community development needs — water availability and development requirements.
