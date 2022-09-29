Alabama has trouble executing people. That trouble has caused some experts to call for a halt on executions until the state can figure out how to do it better. Some episodes take hours. One man seemed unconscious the whole time. Another was called off due to hours of punctures that never resulted in setting up the intravenous line for the procedure. The latest took so long that the state was afraid the death warrant would expire before they could get the execution going and had to call it off.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO