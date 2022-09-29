Read full article on original website
State poet laureate announces creation of Alabama Poetry Delegation
Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones has long been vocal about elevating the voices of poets in the South. Now, a new initiative from Jones and the Alabama Writers’ Forum will help five poets in Alabama share their work around the state. Jones has announced the creation of the...
Texas doctor who prescribed ivermectin in Alabama without a license ordered to stop
A Texas physician continued to write prescriptions for ivermectin and other drugs for Alabama patients during telehealth visits for months after being informed that he did not have a valid license to practice medicine in the state, according to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners. The Board, which regulates...
Alabama prison strike enters second week: Here’s what we know
The Alabama prison strike has entered its second week as inmates continue to protest the state’s parole and sentencing laws and living conditions inside facilities. On Sept. 26, inmates in all Alabama Department of Corrections prisons stopped working. Inmates normally do the work in food service, laundry, and other tasks that keep prisons running.
Drought development now likely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Who’s to blame for Alabama’s torture, miserable treatment of prisoners?
This is an opinion column. Maybe it’s too much to ask the state of Alabama to stop killing people. It’s like asking a dope addict to quit cold turkey. And besides, “right to life” has as much wiggle room around here as “bless your heart.”
Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama
Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
Your guide to the North Alabama Barbecue Trail
Follow the sweet hickory smoke along the North Alabama Barbecue Trail. The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association highlights more than 20 eateries in its 16-county membership area, from carry-out shacks to nice sit-down restaurants. NorthAlabama.org has their list of restaurants and a map that diners can download. As they visit...
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
Why is Alabama so bad at executions? ‘They do a terrible job, and they just hide it’
Alabama has trouble executing people. That trouble has caused some experts to call for a halt on executions until the state can figure out how to do it better. Some episodes take hours. One man seemed unconscious the whole time. Another was called off due to hours of punctures that never resulted in setting up the intravenous line for the procedure. The latest took so long that the state was afraid the death warrant would expire before they could get the execution going and had to call it off.
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
This is how the Voting Rights Act ends
When I was a kid in rural Alabama, I didn’t enjoy professional wrestling — or rasslin’ — nearly as much as my friends seemed to. Before the bell rang at school, I’d hear breathless reports of what Rowdy Roddy Piper had done the night before, but for me, there was something about a predetermined contest that took the excitement out of the so-called sport.
Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway
An emu snarled traffic early this morning in St. Clair County, with at least one motorist shooting video of the flightless fowl. Amanda Howard said she was traveling down Alabama 174 about 7:50 a.m. from Odenville to Pell City when traffic slowed. “At one point a school bus was behind...
Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on November 17th. Smith was sentenced to death for killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor’s […]
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
This $3.8 million Florida waterfront home has a putting green and $1 million entertainment system
A Florida property on the market offers the bayou near the beach with plenty of indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities. This $3.89 million house in Santa Rosa Beach, at 336 E Shipwreck Rd., built in 2019, has a contemporary feel with plenty of comfortable touches and a host of great views to choose from.
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
Army Corps Studying Dams, Fish Flow in Alabama River
The elephant-ear mussels in the Cahaba River are getting old. The large mollusks serve as filters for the river and a food source for other animals that call the river home, including otters and turtles. They can live to be about 80, researchers say. But a few decades ago, they noticed a lack of young mussels in the river.
