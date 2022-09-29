ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

Ohio dog contender for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ title

By Samantha Bender
 5 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Most pet owners are biased when it comes to their own pets, but one local dog owner is turning out to be correct when she says her dog is as cute as they come.

One-year-old Mochi is a Shiba Inu who lives in Cortland with her owner Riann McCauley.

Adorable Ohio service dog gets yearbook photo taken

Mochi is currently in first place in the nationwide America’s Favorite Pet contest.

The contest began at the end of August. Each week, public voting helps reduce the number of pets in the competition.

Mochi’s owner tells us her dog has the most unique personality of any dog she’s met.

10-year-old girl reunited with beloved cat left behind in Ukraine

“She’s kind of really reserved and to her own self, and she likes her own personal space, and that’s how I am, too,” says McCauley. “Me and her were perfect for each other.”

Voting ends Oct. 27. Those interested in voting can participate at AmericasFavPet.com .

The winner will receive a grand prize of $10,000 and the pet will be photographed and featured in a magazine.

Comments / 0

