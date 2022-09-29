Read full article on original website
With S&P 500 Down 20% This Year, Retirement Investors Flee to Safety and Reconsider Stock, Bond Strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
NBC Chicago
When Investing in a Company, CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Agrees With Warren Buffett: ‘He Likes Cash Flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twitter, Poshmark, Rivian and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Twitter — Shares of Twitter surged nearly 13% after a report that Elon Musk plans to go through with the acquisition of the company at $54.20 per share, the originally agreed-upon price. Trading of the company's stock was halted pending news around midday Tuesday.
European Markets Bounce as Global Markets Rally; Stoxx 600 Up 2.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.5% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 4.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
The S&P 500 Is Down Over 20% This Year—Here's Why It's Smart to Keep Investing Anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Shares His Top 3 Stock Picks
Portfolio manager George Farra says he turns to "high quality stocks that pay dividends" in periods of extreme market volatility. Among his top picks are property/casualty insurance companies Chubb and Progressive. Farra is the co-founder and principal of Woodley Farra Manion, which comes in at No. 1 on the CNBC...
Treasury Yields Fall for a Second Day as Investors Weigh Central Bank Policy
Treasury yields fell across the board for a second day Tuesday as traders weigh actions from central banks going forward. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 3 basis points to 3.615%, after having surpassed the 4% mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 4.084%.
Mortgage Mayhem Sparks Fears of a Housing Market Crash in Britain
There are growing fears of a housing market crash in the U.K., after a swathe of tax cuts announced by the government sent interest rate expectations soaring, driving up lending rates for homebuyers. A number of banks suspended mortgage deals for new customers, and many have now returned to the...
The Job Market's ‘Game of Musical Chairs' May Be Slowing — But Workers Still Have Power, Say Economists
Job openings fell to 10.1 million in August, a 1.1 million decline from July, according to the U.S. Department of Labor JOLTS report issued Tuesday. However, job openings and voluntary job quitting remain high by historical standards while layoffs are low. While the labor market appears to be cooling as...
Elon Musk Revives Twitter Proposal at Original Price Just Days Before Trial: Sources
Twitter shares were halted Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk plans to go through with his acquisition at $54.20 a share. The stock jumped 15% and then was halted for a second time. Elon Musk has reversed course and is again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share,...
The Fed Is Going to Cause ‘Unbelievable Calamities' If They Keep Hiking, According to Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path – an attempt to tamp down the highest inflation in decades – is set to cause damage to the global economy if the central bank keeps going, according to billionaire Barry Sternlicht. "They are going to cause unbelievable calamities if they...
Indonesia Is the Best-Performing Asia-Pacific Market So Far This Year
The Jakarta Composite index saw sharp falls in May and July before playing catch-up, and has stayed above the 7,000 level since early August. Foreign investment into stocks has driven the index higher, and Indonesia is benefiting from higher commodity prices, according to Maynard Arif, head of Indonesia equities at DBS Group Research. The Southeast Asian country is a commodity exporter.
Job Openings Plunged by More Than 1.1 Million in August
Job openings in August totaled 10.05 million, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July and more than a million less than expected. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover numbers are watched closely by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reverse runaway inflation that has been pushed by the tight labor market.
New business applications have remained elevated since the start of COVID
Despite fears of a downturn, one reason for continued economic optimism is an elevated level of new business creation since the start of COVID-19. The U.S. has averaged more than 400,000 monthly applications for new businesses since the pandemic began. In comparison, the highest single month for new business applications from 2004 until the start of the pandemic saw around 309,000 applications. One major reason for this boom in new businesses was access to capital. Government stimulus, low interest rates, and fast-rising values for homes,...
TreasuryDirect Sold More Than $27 Billion in Series I Bonds Since Nov. 1. Now It's Getting a Makeover
Since the annual Series I bond rate jumped to 7.12% last November, there has been more than $27 billion in sales, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Meanwhile, some investors have struggled with TreasuryDirect, the 20-year-old platform for buying these assets. But a website makeover aims for better...
Elon Musk reportedly offers to buy Twitter (again)
Reverse-reverse course. Getty ImagesThe months-long legal battle may be coming to an end.
Thoma Bravo-Backed Workplace Software Firms Merge as Shift to Hybrid Work Creates New Opportunities
Condeco and iOffice + SpaceIQ are merging to form Eptura, a new workplace technology company. Private equity firms Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity will remain the primary investors in the combined company. Financial terms were not disclosed. As companies adapt to managing a hybrid workforce, they are relying on software...
Britain's Market-Rocking Tax Cuts Have Been Compared to ‘Reaganomics.' But There Are Differences
There are echoes of the 1980s in the economic environment facing the U.K.'s new prime minister, Liz Truss, with inflation high and interest rates rising. Truss is a staunch advocate for a number of core themes of Reaganomics, and has co-authored a book arguing for reduced regulation, public spending and lower taxes.
Samsung Aims to Make the World's Most Advanced Chips in 5 Years, as It Plays Catch Up With TSMC
Samsung said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027 after beginning mass production of 3 nanometer semiconductors this year. These would be some of the most advanced chips in the world as Samsung looks to catch up with market...
