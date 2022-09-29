ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Bounce as Global Markets Rally; Stoxx 600 Up 2.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.5% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 4.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
NBC Chicago

CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Shares His Top 3 Stock Picks

Portfolio manager George Farra says he turns to "high quality stocks that pay dividends" in periods of extreme market volatility. Among his top picks are property/casualty insurance companies Chubb and Progressive. Farra is the co-founder and principal of Woodley Farra Manion, which comes in at No. 1 on the CNBC...
NBC Chicago

Indonesia Is the Best-Performing Asia-Pacific Market So Far This Year

The Jakarta Composite index saw sharp falls in May and July before playing catch-up, and has stayed above the 7,000 level since early August. Foreign investment into stocks has driven the index higher, and Indonesia is benefiting from higher commodity prices, according to Maynard Arif, head of Indonesia equities at DBS Group Research. The Southeast Asian country is a commodity exporter.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

Job Openings Plunged by More Than 1.1 Million in August

Job openings in August totaled 10.05 million, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July and more than a million less than expected. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover numbers are watched closely by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reverse runaway inflation that has been pushed by the tight labor market.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

New business applications have remained elevated since the start of COVID

Despite fears of a downturn, one reason for continued economic optimism is an elevated level of new business creation since the start of COVID-19. The U.S. has averaged more than 400,000 monthly applications for new businesses since the pandemic began. In comparison, the highest single month for new business applications from 2004 until the start of the pandemic saw around 309,000 applications. One major reason for this boom in new businesses was access to capital. Government stimulus, low interest rates, and fast-rising values for homes,...
INCOME TAX
