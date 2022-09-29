ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg Police looking for missing 11-year-old

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eSBJ_0iFM1woA00

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, 11-year-old Josiah Timbers is missing and is considered to be endangered due to his age.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FklYw_0iFM1woA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IaU5_0iFM1woA00
11-year-old Josiah Timbers (Photo: Leesburg Police)
Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Virginia

Anyone who believes they may have seen Josiah or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Leesburg, VA
Sports
Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
NBC Washington

3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County Police say they stopped the right car, but the wrong people were inside

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A viral video out of Fairfax County has a lot of people asking questions about a traffic stop. According to Fairfax County Police, on Sept. 25, officers spotted a car that had been reported as wanted and that the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous driving along Richmond Hwy and South Kings Hwy in the Mount Vernon District. They conducted what's known as a "felony vehicle stop."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Hurricane Ian#Leesburg Police#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5dc.com

Prince George’s 11-year-old missing from Glenarden area

GLENARDEN, Md. - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Monday in the Glenarden area. Myron Griffin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the block of Glenarden Parkway in Prince George's County. Myron is 4-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen...
GLENARDEN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
LEESBURG, VA
WBAL Radio

Police searching for ATM theft suspects with Virginia plates

Baltimore City police are asking for help to identify the suspects, and their car, after they reportedly stole an ATM from a carryout spot in East Baltimore. Police said the men walked into the carryout around 4 p.m. on Friday, picked up the machine, put it in their Dodge Caravan and took off.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy