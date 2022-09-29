Leesburg Police looking for missing 11-year-old

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, 11-year-old Josiah Timbers is missing and is considered to be endangered due to his age.



11-year-old Josiah Timbers (Photo: Leesburg Police)

Anyone who believes they may have seen Josiah or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.