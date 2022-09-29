Leesburg Police looking for missing 11-year-old
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to police, 11-year-old Josiah Timbers is missing and is considered to be endangered due to his age.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Josiah or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
