Los Angeles, CA

He Did It All: Fans Reminisce After Rapper Coolio’s Sudden Death

By Sammy Approved
 5 days ago

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

Rapper Coolio has died at 59 years old. His sudden death shocked the entertainment industry. Fans are remembering his legacy with photos and videos featuring his contributions to music , television and culture. Read more about the artist’s accomplishments over the years.

The man behind the notorious rap anthem “Gangsta’s Paradise” was found “laying on the bathroom floor” by a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. The Hip Hop artist turned TV personality and celebrity chef has touched many facets of the business including his appearances on reality TV and the release of his own recipe book.

According to TMZ , Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says that Coolio was visiting a friend when he excused himself to go to the bathroom, but after disappearing for a long time, the friend was prompted to check on him, finding him unresponsive. Jarez also notes that paramedics cited a suspected cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Still, an official cause of death has not been confirmed and information relating to the events leading up to when he was found are yet to be released.

The discovery of his passing quickly sent fans reminiscing on social media. Fans rushed to shared their fondest memories of the late rapper including his contribution to the notable “Kenan & Kel” theme song, his time on popular sitcom “The Nanny,” and his hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

1. Legendary “Gangsta’s Paradise” Performance

Source:FirebarzzzCom

2. This Classic Theme Song Will Never Be Forgotten

Source:bgwpod

3. Goat Amongst Goats

Source:PigsAndPlans

4. Coolio Guest Stars On “The Nanny”

Source:IWriteAllDay_

5. With His Friend Weird Al

Source:alyankovic

6. With Kenan & Kel

Source:therobmilton

7. Hip Hop Icon

Source:HipHopAllDayy

8. More TV Cameos

Source:hinadirah

9. Coolio On “‘Charmed”

Source:blaqueword

10. Taking Over Animation

Source:RiseFallNickBck

