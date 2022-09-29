ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

For the birds: Police wrangle peacocks found roaming in parking lot

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. — Two birds of a feather were found flocking together in a parking lot where they didn’t belong.

In a news release, the Jonesboro Police Department said its officers were called to corral some colorful friends after peacocks were found in the parking lot of a medispa. Police said their officers “quacked” the case wide open when they arrived and saw the adult birds walking near the road.

The officers jumped into action to prevent the peacocks from wandering into the road, saying that would be both “hawk-ward (and ill-eagle).”

Officers called animal control, which came and removed the animals, which were returned to their owners, KAIT reported.

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

