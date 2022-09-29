ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

97.9 WGRD

UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina

UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Train Derailment in Michigan a Near Miss From Being Toxic

A train derailment Thursday in Warren, Michigan, was a near miss from becoming a deadly toxic tragedy. It was a close call Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:30 am when a train derailed in Warren, Michigan. A Canadian National train was hauling 151 cars near 9 Mile Road and Stephens...
WARREN, MI
97.9 WGRD

Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion

One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
RESTAURANTS
97.9 WGRD

Hurricane Ian May Have Provided a Sharknado Like Piece of Video

Hurricane Ian may have provided a "Sharknado" like experience for a real estate agent in Florida. The Sharknado movie series featured 6 movies that were released on the Syfy network between 2013 and 2018. These movies all featured violent storms with sharks flying through the air in tornadoes and hurricanes. The films were all ridiculous and pointless but managed to build a huge audience after the first movie which provided 5 more sequels and even a spin-off movie called, "Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness."
FLORIDA STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
