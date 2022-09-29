Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Armed men caught on video robbing Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a Little Caesar's was robbed last month. Two male suspects dressed in hoodies appear to casually enter the Little Caesar's on the 2500 block of Island Avenue on September 15. Moments later, surveillance footage shows the...
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
delawarevalleynews.com
$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop
Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that injured 3 children, man walking from Philly day care
Police say Andre Shuford was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that struck Shaheed Richberg and three children after they left a Philadelphia day care.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment police say three suspects carried out an armed carjacking in Kensington last week. Police say the three male suspects stole the car of a 48-year-old man from a store parking lot on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue on September 26. One of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
fox29.com
Police: 4 suspects carjack, rob man at gunpoint at Germantown gas station
PHILADELPHIA - A man became the latest victims of a carjacking as the terrifying crime continues to rise across Philadelphia. Police say four masked men, each armed with a handgun, ambushed the victim at a Sunoco gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane Saturday night. The 29-year-old man, was...
fox29.com
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 9, struck near school in South Jersey hit-and-run, pick-up truck sought
BELLMAWR, N.J. - An investigation is underway after police say a 9-year-old girl was injured after a hit-and-run in Bellmawr. She was reportedly hit by a white pick-up struck near Ethel M. Burke Elementary School just before the start of school Monday morning. Police say the vehicle immediately fled the...
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Woman stole money meant to avoid pandemic eviction, utility shutoffs, says Montco DA
A Montgomery County property manager is accused of stealing more than $160,000 of COVID-19 relief money that was meant to help people avoid eviction and utility shutoff during the pandemic.
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
The upcoming restaurant will now be able to serve alcohol.Image via iStock. A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
fox29.com
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal New Jersey police shooting
BUENA VISTA, N.J. - State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and was shot and killed after a chase. The New Jersey attorney general’s office said last...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
