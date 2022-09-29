Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt LB Dennis Gives No Excuse for Defense’s Performance in Georgia Tech loss
Pitt senior linebacker and defensive captain SirVocea Dennis looked visibly frustrated and disgusted in the press conference following the 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night. The Panthers played solid defensively throughout the game, forcing the Yellow Jackets to settle for four field goals and six punts their first 10...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Drops Conference Opener to Georgia Tech 26-21 At Home
PITTSBURGH — It felt like Pitt — against all odds — might actually have had a chance to win after driving 99 yards in under two minutes to draw within five points late in the fourth quarter. Pitt had all its timeouts left. A quick stop and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Loss to Georgia Tech Third Biggest ACC Upset in the Last 25 Years
PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech is tied as third biggest upset in ACC play in the last 25 years, in terms of the spread. The Panthers came in to the game as 21.5 favorites over the Yellow Jackets. The game it ties with is when North Carolina played then ranked No. 4 Miami, who also started out as 21.5 favorites, and won 31-28 in 2004.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Three (and a half) Georgia Tech Players to Watch Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Dontae Smith — RB Everyone knows that Jeff Sims is the engine that drives the Georgia Tech offense, especially with the use of his own legs, but in a cold, rainy game tonight, expect a steady workload for Dontae Smith. Smith hasn’t been featured a ton this season, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Shocking Loss to Georgia Tech
The only thing uglier than the weather tonight was the performance of the Pitt offense. Despite being three touchdown favorites, the Pitt Panthers were embarrassed at home by Georgia Tech. The offense couldn’t move the ball and when they did, it resulted in a turnover. An ugly, ugly night...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
WMAZ
Two killed after chase with Georgia State Patrol on I-20, troopers say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a police chase on Friday, Georgia State Patrol says. This all happened early Friday morning when a trooper tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. That's when the driver led the...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Comments / 0