Atlanta, GA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt LB Dennis Gives No Excuse for Defense’s Performance in Georgia Tech loss

Pitt senior linebacker and defensive captain SirVocea Dennis looked visibly frustrated and disgusted in the press conference following the 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night. The Panthers played solid defensively throughout the game, forcing the Yellow Jackets to settle for four field goals and six punts their first 10...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Drops Conference Opener to Georgia Tech 26-21 At Home

PITTSBURGH — It felt like Pitt — against all odds — might actually have had a chance to win after driving 99 yards in under two minutes to draw within five points late in the fourth quarter. Pitt had all its timeouts left. A quick stop and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Loss to Georgia Tech Third Biggest ACC Upset in the Last 25 Years

PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech is tied as third biggest upset in ACC play in the last 25 years, in terms of the spread. The Panthers came in to the game as 21.5 favorites over the Yellow Jackets. The game it ties with is when North Carolina played then ranked No. 4 Miami, who also started out as 21.5 favorites, and won 31-28 in 2004.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Shocking Loss to Georgia Tech

The only thing uglier than the weather tonight was the performance of the Pitt offense. Despite being three touchdown favorites, the Pitt Panthers were embarrassed at home by Georgia Tech. The offense couldn’t move the ball and when they did, it resulted in a turnover. An ugly, ugly night...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
accesswdun.com

Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections

A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
WXIA 11 Alive

State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'

ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...

