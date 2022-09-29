ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Alex Friedmann claims rape led to him planting guns in the Davidson County Jail

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8j4O_0iFLz55m00

Alex Friedmann has claimed a jail gang rape years earlier led him to plant guns in the Davidson County Jail.

Now, he wants leniency at sentencing.

Friedmann was convicted of planting guns in the jail in July and says he did so to protect himself if he was ever incarcerated again.

In a letter to the court before sentencing, Friedmann tries to explain the motives behind his actions. He apologizes for sneaking into the jail during construction to plant weapons, but Friedmann and his lawyer write he did so as the result of his "emotionally disturbed mindset" which led to a "disastrous plan."

Friedmann claims he was gang raped while incarcerated on an armed robbery charge in Nashville back in 1987.

He says that led to PTSD and years later his plot to hide weapons in the new jail.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall calls that explanation is absurd and that Friedmann is a liar.

"It was an evil plot. No other way around it," Sheriff Hall said. "This was not a mental health problem."

Hall indicated there is no record of Friedmann ever being raped.

Hall will testify at sentencing that Friedmann, who for years worked as a prison reform advocate planned to intentionally be arrested and then lead a bloody uprising from inside the jail.

"He had this plot about a massive escape and plot to harm inmates and staff in the building," said Sheriff Hall. "You put loaded guns in there because you want a blaze of glory. He wants to become a martyr for whatever he believes...who knows?"

In a court filing, Friedmann and his lawyer Ben Raybin are asking Judge Steve Dozier for leniency at sentencing hoping for fewer than 30 years.

Sheriff Hall believes Friedmann should get the maximum of 40 years and he also faces up to another ten on a federal gun charge.

In-Depth: Alex Friedmann Case

For more than a decade, Alex Friedmann worked to become a leader in advocating for criminal justice issues in Tennessee. He took up the cause after he was sentenced to ten years in prison on an assault charge. Since his 1999 release, he's written legal journals and pushed prison reform policy, including testifying on Capitol Hill and at the Tennessee State Capitol and even speaking with NewsChannel 5 about prison safety concerns .

Who is Alex Friedmann? A look at the advocate accused of planting guns inside the Metro Jail

In January 2020, Friedmann was charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and possession of burglary tools. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said he broke into the new downtown detention center while it was being constructed. The sheriff's office said in December 2019, employees noticed a set of keys with a ring that looked different from the others, then later confirmed two facility keys were missing.

Criminal justice advocate arrested in Nashville

Friedmann allegedly dressed as a construction worker and was seen entering the control room. Police said he then entered the room and placed a key ring in his pocket, left the DDC through the front lobby, returned two hours later, and replaced the keys, again with two missing. When officers arrested Friedman, they found an igloo cooler he was carrying into the facility contained bolt cutters and a document identified as schematics of the detention center.

Sources told NewsChannel 5 the break-in was part of a plot to compromise the security of the new jail.

Sources: Break-in part of plot to discredit new Davidson County Jail

In early February 2020, it was announced all 1,800 locks at the new detention center will have to be replaced Friedmann allegedly broke in. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall called it the "most significant security breach in Nashville history."

1,800 locks being replaced after break-in at Davidson County Jail

Weeks later, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced it had uncovered a "massive escape plan" allegedly created by Friedmann. He was accused of hiding loaded guns, various tools and additional ammunition in the new downtown detention center over a period of months.

Sheriff Daron Hall called the alleged plan extremely deliberate and evil, adding he believed Friedmann put the lives of law enforcement in "imminent danger." Friedmann was arrested on a felony vandalism charge.

Sheriff: Criminal justice advocate planted guns, ammunition in detention center

A spokesperson for Bell and Associates Construction, the construction company behind the new jail, called the breach 'domestic terrorism' and unprecedented.

Alleged jail break plot will change how jails are built moving forward

By April 2020, Sheriff Hall said the new detention center was deemed "safe and secure." The case delayed the opening of the new facility.

Davidson County sheriff says detention center 'safe and secure' after break-in

In September 2021, NewsChannel 5 learned Friedmann filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Correction in federal court, claiming to be unfairly locked up with dangerous convicted felons. He is being housed at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison while awaiting trial.

Man accused of planting guns in new Davidson County jail sues state

Sheriff Hall responded to the lawsuit publicly in an interview with NewsChannel 5, calling Friedmann dangerous.

"The evidence of what he's done, the proof of what he's done. As far as I'm concerned he needs to be in the most secure environment there is not just today, but forever," said Hall.

Sheriff says man accused of planting guns in Davidson Co. jail should be housed in maximum security

In December 2021, a judge sided with Friedmann, ordering he no longer be kept in solitary confinement while awaiting trial. The Tennessee Department of Corrections didn't immediately comply so as a result, Friedmann's lawyer argued TDOC should be held in contempt.

After another day in court, TDOC finally agreed to allow Friedmann more time outside his cell and more interaction with others.

Alex Friedmann to no longer stay in solitary confinement while awaiting trial

In July 2022, Friedmann saw his day in court. The trial lasted four days and ultimately, Friedmann was found guilty of vandalism of more than $250,000 — a Class A felony.

Jury finds Alex Friedmann guilty of vandalism in planting weapons in Davidson Co. jail

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaded Guns#Gang Rape#Violent Crime#Davidson County Sheriff
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
fox17.com

Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy