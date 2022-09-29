ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 68.4 mile marker. As of 7 a.m., the south right shoulder is closed. We’re told traffic...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Smyth County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Smyth County, VA
Government
cardinalnews.org

Wise County gets grant for satellite-based internet

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has made a $232,500 grant to the Wise County Industrial Authority to be used to finance low earth orbit space-based broadband through Starlink Satellite Internet to additional unserved and/or underserved children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the cost and...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Person
Paige
supertalk929.com

West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman

The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley

GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
GILES COUNTY, VA
#Midway
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
NRVNews

Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Break
Politics
supertalk929.com

Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run

A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
supertalk929.com

NEW: Suspect in custody following fatal hit-and-run near Bristol Motor Speedway

A woman struck on Volunteer Parkway Friday morning near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus has died from her injuries while a suspect is in custody. Bristol Tennessee police reported the victim as 50-year-old Renata Hapney of Logan, West Virginia. The crash occurred just before 9:30 at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection.
WVNT-TV

Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend

WIND ADVISORY​​ is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
GILES COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park

If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.

