WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 68.4 mile marker. As of 7 a.m., the south right shoulder is closed. We’re told traffic...
wymt.com
Buchanan and Tazewell Counties approved for federal assistance following mid-July floods
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - President Biden approved Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties following mid-July floods and mudslides. Both counties were greatly affected by floods on July 13 and 14. The Declaration allows for the release of Public Assistance in the affected...
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia enters into contract with Blountville landfill for accepting city waste
Bristol Virginia City Council accepted the recommendation of a special committee and will have the locality’s waste disposed of by a Blountville landfill service. Eco-Safe Systems was the lone company to submit a bid during the procurement process and offered the city a rate of $32.50 per ton. The...
cardinalnews.org
Wise County gets grant for satellite-based internet
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has made a $232,500 grant to the Wise County Industrial Authority to be used to finance low earth orbit space-based broadband through Starlink Satellite Internet to additional unserved and/or underserved children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the cost and...
Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
supertalk929.com
West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman
The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
wcyb.com
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
WSLS
In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley
GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man found asleep in running vehicle, arrested on drug charges
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday, 9/30, for possession with intent to sell after he was found asleep in a running vehicle. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies found James Ferguson asleep in an idling car at an address on West Market Street. After numerous attempts,...
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
Glade Spring, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Glade Spring. The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on October 03, 2022, 14:50:00.
WUSA
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
supertalk929.com
Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run
A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
supertalk929.com
NEW: Suspect in custody following fatal hit-and-run near Bristol Motor Speedway
A woman struck on Volunteer Parkway Friday morning near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus has died from her injuries while a suspect is in custody. Bristol Tennessee police reported the victim as 50-year-old Renata Hapney of Logan, West Virginia. The crash occurred just before 9:30 at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection.
WVNT-TV
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
elizabethton.com
A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park
If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
