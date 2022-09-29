ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
I-Rock 93.5

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership

The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Government
I-Rock 93.5

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Quad City#Festival#Great Pumpkin#The Bettendorf City Hall
I-Rock 93.5

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport

October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
ANAMOSA, IA
I-Rock 93.5

New Plants & Crystals Shop Coming To Downtown Moline Soon

A new place to buy plants will soon be opening its doors in downtown Moline. It's called Quartz Botanicals and they're no stranger to the QC. You may have seen them at different craft fairs around the Quad Cities and at Mercado on Fifth, but they are based in Moline and this will be their storefront retail location.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
I-Rock 93.5

Monday in East Moline You Can Party In A Rock Music Video

Monday (October 3rd) don't just start the week with work and a boring football game. Start it with live music and your chance to be in a rock and roll music video. The Rust Belt in East moline is going to be rocking with Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners. Tickets are on sale now at RustBeltQC.com, Coop Records, at the Daq Faq or by contacting The High Five Sinners or Skarlett Roxx direct on Facebook. Plus, you can still win them by listening on Thursday and Friday (9/28 and 9/29) in the nooner. Plus, you can win them right here.
EAST MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy