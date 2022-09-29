Monday (October 3rd) don't just start the week with work and a boring football game. Start it with live music and your chance to be in a rock and roll music video. The Rust Belt in East moline is going to be rocking with Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners. Tickets are on sale now at RustBeltQC.com, Coop Records, at the Daq Faq or by contacting The High Five Sinners or Skarlett Roxx direct on Facebook. Plus, you can still win them by listening on Thursday and Friday (9/28 and 9/29) in the nooner. Plus, you can win them right here.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO