New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
The Happiest Happy Hour Will Be At Barrel House With I-Rock 93.5
There are happy hours and then there are very happy hours. And that is what I-Rock 93.5 will be hosting on October 14 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Barrel House in Downtown Davenport. What makes it a "very happy hour"?. Well first off, it's a happy two hours....
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
Nerdspeak in Bettendorf Celebrates Their One-Year Anniversary in the Quad Cities!
“Nerd”toberfest is this Saturday, October 1st at Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf to celebrate their one-year anniversary in the Quad Cities from 5pm-10pm. They'll have Famous Dave’s food truck and music by Bethann Heidgerken. Plus a Limited Release Imperial Oatmeal Stout, aged 1yr in Blaum Brothers Bourbon Barrels. Other...
Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport
October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
New Plants & Crystals Shop Coming To Downtown Moline Soon
A new place to buy plants will soon be opening its doors in downtown Moline. It's called Quartz Botanicals and they're no stranger to the QC. You may have seen them at different craft fairs around the Quad Cities and at Mercado on Fifth, but they are based in Moline and this will be their storefront retail location.
Rocky Horror Makes a Return to Circa 21 Just in Time for Halloween
The Circa 21 Speakeasy in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween tradition. A live show, "Rocky Horror Picture Show." No, this is not just a showing of the Tim Curry classic, but a full live musical. The Props. The best part about watching Rocky Horror is the crowd interaction. The...
Monday in East Moline You Can Party In A Rock Music Video
Monday (October 3rd) don't just start the week with work and a boring football game. Start it with live music and your chance to be in a rock and roll music video. The Rust Belt in East moline is going to be rocking with Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners. Tickets are on sale now at RustBeltQC.com, Coop Records, at the Daq Faq or by contacting The High Five Sinners or Skarlett Roxx direct on Facebook. Plus, you can still win them by listening on Thursday and Friday (9/28 and 9/29) in the nooner. Plus, you can win them right here.
