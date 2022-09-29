Read full article on original website
Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry receives a $69,000 boost from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties
SAFFORD – The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties recently awarded Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry a $69,000 grant to assist with funding through its transitions in staff and improvements to the pantry and garden. Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry utilizes sustainable agriculture methods, including drip tape irrigation,...
Editorial: Greenlee County Supervisors speak in favor of Prop. 400 regarding spending limitations
Op-Ed by Greenlee County Supervisors David Gomez (Dist. 1) and Ron Campbell (Dist. 2) On your general election ballot this year will be a Greenlee County proposition – Prop. 400. If approved by Greenlee County voters, this proposition will allow the county to adjust its permanent base expenditure limit upward. That’s really just a fancy way of saying that if you vote yes, Greenlee County will be allowed to spend money it already has but is not allowed to spend because of the state-imposed spending limit.
Friday morning collision injures three in Pima
PIMA – A two-vehicle collision in the area of U.S. Highway 70 and the intersection with 200 South (just east of the Speedway gas station at 325 E. Highway 70) ended with three occupants of one car being transported to the hospital Friday morning. The area is the site...
Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
GCRC donates vintage speakers to Safford Theatre project
SAFFORD — Collaboration between two residents of Safford’s Downtown continued Thursday, as Great Communities Resource Center (GCRC) donated antique speakers to the Safford Downtown Association. The speakers will be used in the ongoing restoration of the historic Safford Theatre. The three Western Electric speakers from the 1930s are...
Region leading Eagles to descend on Safford on Monday￼
SAFFORD – The Kim Orr-coached Thatcher Eagles will descend on the Robert Abalos-coached Safford Bulldogs for a South Region match on Monday, Oct. 3. Thatcher brings a lot more court time for its team members than the Bulldogs have so far. The No. 4 ranked Eagles (16-12 overall, 8-1 seeding, 2-0 region) have won 36-of-46 seeding sets plus 20-40 tourney sets compared to 22-28 and 14-28, respectively, by the No. 12 Bulldogs (13-7, 7-1, 1-1). The Norma Bellamy Gymnasium-held match is at 6 p.m., preceded by junior varsity (5 p.m.) and freshmen (4 p.m.) contests.
