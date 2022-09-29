Op-Ed by Greenlee County Supervisors David Gomez (Dist. 1) and Ron Campbell (Dist. 2) On your general election ballot this year will be a Greenlee County proposition – Prop. 400. If approved by Greenlee County voters, this proposition will allow the county to adjust its permanent base expenditure limit upward. That’s really just a fancy way of saying that if you vote yes, Greenlee County will be allowed to spend money it already has but is not allowed to spend because of the state-imposed spending limit.

