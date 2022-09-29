ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears

ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#Phillies#Minor League Pitcher#The South Atlantic League#Eastern League#Citizens Bank Park
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Nola, Schwarber lead the way as Phillies pop champagne corks for first time in a decade

HOUSTON -- The Phillies are going to a place they haven't been to since the bright and shiny days of Jimmy, Chase, Ryan, Cole, Chooch and Big Chuck. After 10 long seasons of not making the playoffs, 10 seasons that included a full tear down, a rebuild, the end of a long sellout streak, several huge free-agent spending sprees, six managers, three general managers, a change of leadership at the ownership level, a dedication to analytics, the addition of a president of baseball operations, and way too many losses, the Phillies are finally headed back to the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

