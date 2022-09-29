Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
NBC Sports
Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups
The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2. The first round of the postseason is a Best of Three series with all three...
MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
Nola, Schwarber lead the way as Phillies pop champagne corks for first time in a decade
HOUSTON -- The Phillies are going to a place they haven't been to since the bright and shiny days of Jimmy, Chase, Ryan, Cole, Chooch and Big Chuck. After 10 long seasons of not making the playoffs, 10 seasons that included a full tear down, a rebuild, the end of a long sellout streak, several huge free-agent spending sprees, six managers, three general managers, a change of leadership at the ownership level, a dedication to analytics, the addition of a president of baseball operations, and way too many losses, the Phillies are finally headed back to the postseason.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
'We finally made it' — Phillies players celebrate clincher, thirst for more
HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
