Eunice, LA

Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

UPDATE, 10/03/22, 9:12 A.M.: A second arrest has been made in this case. Donna G. Granger, 42, of Eunice, was arrested on Friday and charged with second degree murder. Granger allegedly sold the narcotics that caused the victim’s death, to Isaiah Carrier on September 12. Isaiah then sold the narcotics to the victim.

ORIGINAL, 9/29/22, 11:53 A.M.: EUNICE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Eunice man was arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, an unidentified 17-year-old victim was found by his family, unresponsive in his bed, on the morning of September 12. He was brought to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice and then transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital where he later died. Preliminary toxicology reports indicate the presence of fentanyl.

An investigation by Eunice Police revealed Isaiah Brett Carrier, 19 of Eunice, supplied the narcotics that led to the victim’s death.

The Eunice Police Department, with the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office , arrested Carrier on Wednesday.  He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

