AAA: Arkansas state average gas prices drop again, price per gallon not affected by Hurricane Ian

By Cate Skinner
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas drivers can expect lower gas prices at the pump this week after last week’s slight climb.

The statewide gas price average in Arkansas on Thursday is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This average total cost is 2 cents less from a week ago.

While the state may have seen a slight drop, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is currently $3.78, which is a 10 cent increase from last week.

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

While some may have feared Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm could increase gas prices, the natural disaster should not impact the average price of gas and crude oil, according to AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

“No doubt, the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian will be felt for months to come in the communities in the storm’s path,” Chabarria said. “However, the track of Hurricane missed critical oil and gas infrastructure which should minimize gas price impacts in our region.”

Arkansas currently has the 7 th lowest total price average for a gallon of gas. Mississippi takes the place for the lowest national average at $3.06, while California drivers pay the highest in total cost at $6.18.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 24 counties now under a burn ban

Taking a look around central Arkansas major cities, the average total price for a gallon of regular gas has not increased from last week anywhere.

Little Rock-North Little Rock metro’s total price average Thursday is $3.13, which is the same price per gallon as last week, while Hot Springs drivers are paying a cent less for a gallon of gas this week at $3.02.

Fort Smith drivers are paying an average of $3.38 for a gallon of regular gas at the pump, which is also a cent less than last week.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

