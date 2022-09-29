Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss on the Road to Nebraska
Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Highlights, stats, Allen and Bazelak press conferences after loss to Nebraska
Watch below as Indiana head coach Tom Allen and quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media after a 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Indiana trailed 21-7 in the first half but managed to tie the game at halftime. But the Hoosiers were shut...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football at Nebraska — Live blog and discussion (Nebraska 35 Indiana 21 – FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. for Indiana (3-1) vs. Nebraska (1-3). Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on BTN and kicks off at around 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Refresh the page...
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska vs. Purdue game
Game time is set for the Nebraska vs. Purdue game on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Huskers will square off against the Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-10 class of 2025 5-star Meleek Thomas planning to visit IU basketball
Midweek 9:15 p.m. tips aren’t always conducive to visits by high school athletes, but Indiana will no doubt try its best to leverage a marquee matchup against North Carolina on Nov. 30 for that purpose. Previously we told you in-state class of 2025 products Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley...
Stukenholtz: Don’t Worry, Be Happy
There's time for style points and coaching searches - just enjoy Nebraska’s win
insidethehall.com
How to watch: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria streaming details
Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off to the Indiana basketball season, takes place this Friday in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a concert after the conclusion of basketball activities from platinum-selling artist G Herbo. IU students have been encouraged to line up...
Indiana Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Hoosiers
In his first season in Bloomington, Mike Woodson led Indiana Basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They beat Wyoming in the first four but were then blown out by Saint Mary’s in the first round. Entering this season, the Hoosiers are in a unique situation, they were hit by four transfers who started for the team over the last two seasons, Rob Phinisee in 2021 and Parker Stewart last season.
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
