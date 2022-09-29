ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
insidethehall.com

How to watch: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria streaming details

Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off to the Indiana basketball season, takes place this Friday in Bloomington at Assembly Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a concert after the conclusion of basketball activities from platinum-selling artist G Herbo. IU students have been encouraged to line up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Hoosiers

In his first season in Bloomington, Mike Woodson led Indiana Basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They beat Wyoming in the first four but were then blown out by Saint Mary’s in the first round. Entering this season, the Hoosiers are in a unique situation, they were hit by four transfers who started for the team over the last two seasons, Rob Phinisee in 2021 and Parker Stewart last season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

