Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
EAGLE PASS, Texas — A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot with his duty weapon Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to...
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving migrants, Uvalde police say
UVALDE – A three-vehicle crash in Uvalde left two people dead and 10 others injured and hospitalized, according to Uvalde police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getty and Main Streets. Border Patrol agents spotted a black truck speeding on Highway 90 before it crashed into an...
Congressional leaders hear directly from Uvalde families calling for accountability
SAN ANTONIO — Parents and teachers made painful pleas for change and accountability to congressional leaders Monday afternoon in Uvalde. The Congressional Children's Caucus, chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and accompanied by Rep. Joaquin Castro, served as a way for the community to directly address their representatives about the tragedy that scarred the families of 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.
'It's a fight every day' | Victims' families struggle with grief and anxiety four months after Uvalde school shooting
UVALDE, Texas — It's been four months without 19 students and two teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24. The nonprofit Lives Robbed, which was founded by some of the victims' families, posted a statement on their social media account on Saturday along with the names of the 21 victims.
Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
