ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Santa Fe, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Congressional leaders hear directly from Uvalde families calling for accountability

SAN ANTONIO — Parents and teachers made painful pleas for change and accountability to congressional leaders Monday afternoon in Uvalde. The Congressional Children's Caucus, chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and accompanied by Rep. Joaquin Castro, served as a way for the community to directly address their representatives about the tragedy that scarred the families of 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
UVALDE, TX
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy